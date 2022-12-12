National Football League
NFL odds Week 15: Early lines for every game
The New York Giants and Washington Commanders are so even (both teams are 7-5-1) the NFL teams played to a 20-20 tie on Dec. 4.

Due to a quirk in the schedule, the rivals go at it Sunday in the nation's capital for the second time in three weeks.

Another key game in Week 15 finds the Miami Dolphins (8-5) looking to close the gap on AFC East Division-leading Buffalo (10-3) on Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 15 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAME

49ers at Seahawks (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: 49ers -3.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Seahawks +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Colts at Vikings  (1 p.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Vikings -4 (Vikings favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Colts cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Colts +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Ravens at Browns (4:30 p.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Browns -3 (Browns favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Ravens cover)
Moneyline: Browns -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.71 total); Ravens +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

Dolphins at Bills (8:15 p.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Bills -7 (Bills favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: Bills -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Dolphins +240 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Eagles at Bears (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Eagles -8.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Bears +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Falcons at Saints (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Saints -4 (Saints favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Saints -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Falcons +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Lions at Jets (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Lions -1 (Lions favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Lions -110 co-favorites to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total); Jets -110 co-favorites to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Steelers at Panthers (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Panthers -1.5 (Panthers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Panthers -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Steelers +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cowboys at Jaguars (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Cowboys -4.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Jaguars +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Chiefs at Texans (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -14 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -909 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.10 total); Texans +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cardinals at Broncos (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Cardinals -1.5 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Cardinals -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Broncos -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

Patriots at Raiders (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Raiders -1.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Raiders -110 co-favorites to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total); Patriots -110 co-favorites to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Titans at Chargers (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -2.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Titans +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Bengals at Buccaneers (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -3.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Buccaneers +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Giants at Commanders (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Point spread: Commanders -3.5 (Commanders favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Commanders -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Giants +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY'S GAME

Rams at Packers (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Packers -7.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Packers -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Rams +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

