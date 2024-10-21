National Football League NFL Week 7 Big Bets Recap: Bettor loses $110k after Niners can't cover vs. Chiefs Published Oct. 21, 2024 12:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Each week, there tend to be a few bet-a-little-to-win-a-lot parlays that get to the finish line and cash out for bettors. So far in NFL Week 7 odds, there’s either a dearth of winners, or the DraftKings and FanDuels of the world haven’t reported on them yet.

But at one sportsbook in Las Vegas, a bettor wagered a little more than a little and almost won a whole lot.

"Almost" being the operative word, as it often is in gambling.

Read on for more on that wager, along with other notable big plays from NFL Week 7 betting.

Lost Bet On Jets

On Sunday night, ahead of the New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game, Station Sportsbooks in Vegas posted this on X:

The $5,000 five-leg parlay already had four winners. Georgia moneyline +170 was the semi-surprise of the bunch, as the Bulldogs topped Texas 30-15 on Saturday.

The ticket also had the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on the moneyline, at even money and -170, respectively. So, like Georgia, the bettor needed those two teams to just win their games.

Kansas City stifled the San Francisco 49ers in a Super Bowl rematch, winning 28-18. And Philly pounded the New York Giants 28-3.

The bettor also needed the Detroit Lions-Minnesota Vikings game to have the Over/Under on total points go beyond 51. That happened in Detroit’s 31-29 victory.

All that remained: New York Jets moneyline -130 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

Add up all those odds on a parlay, and you’ve got +2797. Or just shy of 28/1, for a potential profit of $139,840.40 and a total payout of $144,840.40.

But Aaron Rodgers & Co. weren’t up to the task. The Jets lost 37-15.

Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game: Chiefs OL Joe Thuney

I Like Big Bets And I Cannot Lie

Caesars Sports reported a couple of six-figure plays and some notable five-figure wagers in NFL Week 7 odds and college football Week 8 odds:

$110,000 Commanders -8 vs. Panthers . Washington rolled 40-7, so the bettor profited $100,000 (total payout $210,000)

$110,000 49ers -1.5 vs. Chiefs . This bet didn’t go so well. San Fran lost outright 28-18.

$52,500 Falcons -3 (-105) vs. Seahawks . Atlanta gets belted 34-14, so another losing ticket.

$25,000 Saints moneyline +135 vs. Broncos . Another torn-up ticket, as New Orleans gets drilled 33-10.

$66,000 Georgia +3.5 vs. Texas. The Bulldogs notch a 30-15 victory, and the bettor profits $60,000 (total payout $126,000).

$55,000 SMU -16.5 vs. Stanford . The Mustangs roll 40-10, and the bettor profits $50,000 (total payout $105,000).

$26,182 Florida State moneyline +130 vs. Duke . The Seminoles lost 23-16.

A Michigan customer of Caesars looked to a futures market for a six-figure play: $100,000 on the Baltimore Ravens +325 to win the AFC. If the Ravens reach the Super Bowl, the bettor will collect $325,000 in profit (total payout $425,000).

We’ll wrap it up with betting a lot to win a little. On Friday night, Oregon was an overwhelming 30-point favorite vs. Purdue. That made the Ducks -4000 on the moneyline, to just win the game, regardless of margin.

A Caesars customer put down the unusual sum of $12,043.04 on Oregon moneyline -4000. The Ducks rolled to a 35-0 victory, netting the bettor a profit of … $301.08.

That’s 2.5% ROI. But I guess the logic is that it certainly beats losing 12 grand.

Enjoy the Monday night double-dip of NFL to wrap up this week!

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.



