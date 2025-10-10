NFL Week 6 Injury Report, Inactives: Ja'Marr Chase, Alvin Kamara Questionable

Week 6 of the NFL season is underway, and there are some key players dealing with injuries.

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has a new leg injury and will miss his fourth game of the season. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray returned to practice Friday but is doubtful to play. A few other key offensive weapons, such as Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase, Chargers WR Quentin Johnston and Saints running back Alvin Kamara could be true game-time decisions.

See who's in and who's out for Week 6:

QB Kyler Murray (Cardinals)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-LP

Injury: Foot

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Murray is expected to miss the Cardinals' Week 6 game against the Colts. He missed two days of practice but returned Friday. Arizona has lost three games in a row, including in devastating fashion to the Titans in Week 5. This week, they'll likely have to rely on veteran backup Jacoby Brissett to get back on track this week.

WR Quentin Johnston (Chargers)

Practice schedule: LP-LP-LP

Injury: Hamstring

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Johnston will carry a questionable tag into Sunday's game against the Dolphins. He practiced in limited fashion all week, nursing a hamstring injury, and was reportedly seen working on the side with a trainer during Friday's practice. Johnston's status is certainly in jeopardy, and he will need monitoring up until game time. He has had a breakout season in his third year in the NFL, hauling in 26 catches for 377 yards and four touchdowns in five games so far.

RB Alvin Kamara (Saints)

Practice schedule: LP-LP-LP

Injury: Ankle

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Kamara will carry a questionable tag into the Saints' Week 6 game against the Patriots. He initially sustained an ankle injury during a Week 5 win against the Giants, and he appeared to injure that same ankle again during Wednesday's practice. Kamara, however, was able to practice all week in limited fashion. If he isn't able to play Sunday, backup Kendre Miller, who has been gradually earning more touches each week, will be asked to shoulder the load.

CB Christian Gonzalez (Patriots)

Practice schedule: DNP-LP-LP

Injury: Hamstring

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Gonzalez will carry a questionable tag into the Patriots game against the Saints. He missed the first three games of the season dealing with a hamstring injury he sustained during the offseason. He returned to help the Patriots beat the Panthers and the Bills the past two weeks, but now he's popped back up on the injury report again. New England's defense looks vastly different with Gonzalez on the field, so it would be a big blow to the hopes of a three-game winning streak if he were to miss another game.

QB Lamar Jackson (Ravens)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Hamstring

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Jackson is set to miss his second game with a hamstring injury that he sustained during Week 4. The Ravens lost 44-10 to the Texans without Jackson in Week 5. Now, they'll host the Rams with the chance of dropping to 1-5 on the season. Cooper Rush will start his second game for Baltimore in Jackson's place.

TE Brock Bowers (Raiders)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Knee

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Bowers was ruled out for the Raiders' Week 6 game against the Titans. He missed practice for a second consecutive week, as he's dealing with a knee injury. It's the same injury he sustained in Week 1, which he tried to play through for three games before sitting out last week. Now, he'll miss a second consecutive week as Las Vegas tries to avoid a fifth straight loss.

WR Ja'Marr Chase (Bengals)

Practice schedule: LP-Full-DNP

Injury: Illness

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Chase will carry a questionable tag into the Bengals' Week 6 game against the Packers. He's not dealing with an injury but a late-week illness could keep him out. After two down games, Chase bounced back to post 110 receiving yards and two touchdowns last week. If he plays, he'll look to keep that positive momentum going with his third different starting quarterback in 2025, as Cincinnati traded for veteran Joe Flacco and instantly named him the team's starter.

WR Chris Godwin (Buccaneers)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Fibula

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Godwin was ruled out for the Buccaneers' Week 6 game against the 49ers. He missed the first three weeks of this NFL season recovering from an ACL tear but returned to contribute to Tampa Bay's games against the Eagles and the Seahawks. Now he's dealing with a new injury to his fibula, which is reportedly unrelated to the knee injury he sustained last season. There's no firm timetable for Godwin's return to action, but it leaves the Buccaneers with just one starting pass-catcher, Emeka Egbuka, as Mike Evans (hamstring) and Bucky Irving (shoulder/foot) are also out.

