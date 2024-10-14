National Football League NFL Week 6 Big Bets Recap: $1, 4-leg parlay nets 3k; Falcons earn bettor 50k Published Oct. 14, 2024 9:42 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There were several six-figure wagers this weekend, mostly on NFL Week 6 odds.

But it’s hard to beat this one for return on investment: A $1 four-leg parlay that turned a profit of more than $3,000.

Read on for more on that minor wager for a not-so-minor win, along with other notable parlay winners/big bets from NFL Week 6 betting.

First Class

A DraftKings Sportsbook customer put together the aforementioned mini-lottery ticket. The parlay:

All four players delivered, at odds of +333012 — or, in easier-to-read format, approximately 3,330/1.

So the bettor cashed out for $3,330.12, plus the original dollar on the wager.

Better still, the customer didn’t have to wait long. All four games were in the 1 p.m. ET window on Sunday. Dell, Godwin and Reed scored within the first seven minutes of those games.

Henry made the bettor wait a little bit, but delivered the first TD of the Ravens-Commanders game halfway through the second quarter.

Parlay Partay

How about a couple more notable parlay hits from Sunday in the NFL?

At FanDuel Sportsbook, a customer had some faith in both Chicago wideout Keenan Allen and Jacksonville wideout Gabe Davis, for the Bears-Jaguars matchup in London.

The bettor put $10 on a two-leg parlay of Allen and Davis scoring at least two touchdowns apiece, at odds of +61393 — ostensibly 614/1.

All four TDs came in the second half. Allen scored in the third and fourth quarters for Chicago. Davis also scored in the third quarter, then clinched the parlay ticket on an otherwise meaningless TD for Jacksonville with 6:58 remaining in the game.

It was the last score in a game Chicago won 35-16. And it got the bettor a profit of $6,139 for those 10 bucks.

Here’s a doozy from DraftKings: An 11-leg parlay, mixing in some teams against the spread and others on the moneyline. And the customer used a $250 bonus bet, so it was a free roll.

The only real sweat: The parlay included Commanders +7 vs. Ravens, and Washington lost 30-23. But that’s a push — a tie, not a loss. So the sportsbook just throws out that leg and pays on the remaining 10 legs that hit.

And those 10 legs paid well, to the tune of $35,752.

Riding With El Presidente

Dave Portnoy, the head of Barstool Sports, is certainly influential in the sports betting space. This season, he’s providing a weekly touchdown parlay for DraftKings.

In Week 6, more than 50,000 DK customers tailed Portnoy’s three-leg wager:

Mixon scored twice in Houston’s 41-21 road rout of New England. As noted above, Brown scored a TD in the Eagles’ 20-16 home win over Cleveland.

St. Brown, though, made the bet a sweat.

Even though Detroit had put up 40 points by early in the fourth quarter, St. Brown wasn’t among those finding paydirt. But with 13:18 remaining, he caught a 4-yard pass for a TD, the last score of the game in Detroit’s 47-9 road blowout of Dallas.

Those three players are stars who are expected to score touchdowns. So the odds on that three-leg parlay were a modest +1133. Still, if you put 10 bucks on it, then you profited $113.30. That’ll get you and a few friends a nice night out at Chili’s.

I Like Big Bets And I Cannot Lie

The largest reported bet on NFL Week 6 Sunday odds was a $150,000 play on Falcons moneyline -275 vs. the Panthers. All Atlanta had to do was win the game, which it did with relative ease, 38-20.

So the BetMGM customer profited $54,545.45, for a total payout of $204,545.45.

Other notable wagers, both at Caesars Sports:

Both those bets ended up being contributions to the casino. Jacksonville got rolled by Chicago 35-16 in London, while Tennessee lost to Indianapolis 20-17.

The largest bet is still out there, though, on Monday night’s Bills-Jets clash. Tom Gable, sportsbook director at BetMGM’s Borgata in Atlantic City, said a customer put $300,000 on Jets +2.

That’s quite a lot of faith in a struggling team that just fired its coach. It brings to mind the famous line from the movie Dodgeball:

"It’s a bold strategy, Cotton. Let’s see if it pays off for him."

Or, for that matter, if it pays off for a Caesars customer who put $110,000 on the Jets +2.5.

Enjoy that sweat tonight, bettors.

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.

