National Football League 2024 NFL Week 6 betting recap: 'It's not good. Brutal all around' Updated Oct. 14, 2024 12:02 p.m. ET

You know the public betting masses are having a great day when oddsmakers weigh in before the Sunday night game even kicks off. Such was the case in NFL Week 6 odds.

"What a s--- day today in the NFL," Prime Sports executive chair Joe Brennan Jr. said via text, expressing his disappointment. "If you know anyone who likes the Giants tonight, we have an account ready and waiting for them."

Bookmakers were begging for New York Giants bets because everyone was finishing their day with a wager on the Bengals. And on a Super Sunday for the public, Cincinnati cashed for bettors too.

Oddsmakers at sportsbooks across the country help recap the weekend that was in NFL and college football betting.

Flyin’ Lions

Over the course of almost two seasons — since midway through the 2022 campaign — the Detroit Lions have been a spread-covering machine for bettors. Detroit is a torrid 27-8 against the spread (ATS) in its last 35 games and almost just as good straight up (SU) with a 26-9 record there.

The public has been on the Lions’ gravy train most of that time and certainly all of this season. That was the case for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. At BetMGM, for example, the Lions attracted 81% of point-spread bets and 85% of point-spread money.

So when Detroit pounded host Dallas 47-9 in Sunday’s late window of games, a lot of bettors were rewarded.

At BetMGM, the Lions took more point-spread tickets and more point-spread money than any other team in NFL Week 6 odds. Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at BetMGM’s Borgata in Atlantic City, lamented the Cowboys’ lackluster effort.

"This won’t be a great result for us with a Detroit blowout. The Lions were a very public side," Gable said.

Added BetMGM Nevada’s Scott Shelton: "We had a decent [early window], but it’s all gone after the Lions kneeled it out."

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions dismantle Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

All Public, All Day …

It wasn’t just the Lions, though. Four of the most popular teams at BetMGM — and elsewhere, for that matter — won and covered, all on the road. Joining the Lions were:

"We got smashed on the Steelers win," Shelton said.

In fact, in all four 4:05 p.m./4:25 p.m. ET kickoffs, the favorite won and covered: Detroit, Pittsburgh, Atlanta and the Los Angeles Chargers (-3), who beat Denver 23-16.

Plus, in the early games, two more popular favorites rolled. The Green Bay Packers (-5.5) drilled the visiting Arizona Cardinals 34-13. Ditto for the Houston Texans (-6.5), who went on the road and dumped New England 41-21. It was one favorite after another winning and covering Sunday.

Which made Sunday night’s Bengals-Giants tilt a huge game.

"It’s the worst day of the season so far. This could get really ugly if the Bengals win and cover," said Zachary Lucas, director of retail sports for TwinSpires Sportsbook.

So what do you think happened next?

Public Puts The Nail In The Coffin

Cincinnati and New York were engaged in a rock fight all night at the Meadowlands. Late in the fourth quarter, the Bengals — 4.5-point road favorites — were up 10-7 and looking set to run out the clock.

But with 1:52 remaining, Chase Brown broke off a 30-yard touchdown run, and Cincy won and covered, 17-7.

"It’s not good. Brutal all around," BetMGM Nevada’s Shelton said.

Said Lucas: "That was the worst-case scenario. We’ll be paying out a lot of people tonight."

About the only popular team that didn’t get there on Sunday: The Washington Commanders. Rookie QB Jayden Daniels has quickly turned the Commanders into a public darling.

Washington closed as a 7-point underdog at Baltimore and lost by just that, 30-23. But most of the bets on that game came at 6.5, so most Commanders backers didn’t join in on Sunday’s public money mania.

On Campus

College football Week 7 odds weren’t nearly as fruitful for bettors.

Alabama, a 21.5-point home favorite vs. South Carolina, squeaked out a 27-25 win. Penn State, a popular 3.5-point favorite at USC, won but did not cover in a 33-30 overtime victory.

The key matchup, though, was the Game of the Week: No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Oregon.

The Buckeyes, 3.5-point favorites, took more point-spread tickets at BetMGM than any other team in college football Week 7 odds. At DraftKings, Ohio State took more point-spread money and more moneyline dollars — cash on the Buckeyes simply to win, regardless of the final margin — than any other team.

However, Oregon got a field goal with 1:47 remaining to win outright, 32-31.

"That was the biggie. That was the game. We took a significant six-figure bet on Ohio State on the spread," Shelton said of action at BetMGM’s Las Vegas sportsbooks. "We did good on Tennessee not covering, and Alabama, too."

The Vols were 14.5-point home favorites vs. Florida, but needed overtime to notch a 23-17 victory.

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com.

