National Football League NFL Week 3 top viral moments: Taylor Swift at Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce dating rumors Updated Sep. 24, 2023 4:45 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 3 of the NFL season has arrived, and with it comes a heightened sense of urgency for the teams who are still without a win — especially those who had playoff aspirations coming into the season.

Fans, commentators and players reacted to the action on social media all day long.

[NFL Week 3 live updates, top plays and highlights]

Check out the moments that had the internet buzzing during a jam-packed slate!

ADVERTISEMENT

Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)

TAYLOR SWIFT SIGHTING IN TRAVIS KELCE'S BOX SEATS

After the Chiefs tight end hinted that the pop superstar might be attending one of his games soon, Swift is in attendance at Arrowhead stadium — next to Donna Kelce.

Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET)

Super Bowl champs in the house!

Several members of Seattle's 2013 Super Bowl-winning team came back to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their achievement — led by Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith.

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions (on FOX)

Not a great time to be a Falcons fan in Detroit

Lions fans are bringing an energy that would make Dan Campbell proud — but life is difficult for the lone Falcons fan in this Ford Field section.

Dominating and dancing!

The Lions' blowout win over the Falcons included some impressive plays — and dance moves — from star defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson.

Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings (on FOX)

Urkel in the house!

Chargers fan Jaleel White is hoping to see his team get their first win of the season in Minnesota.

Macots doing some kids dirty!

We got another mascots vs. peewee football game at halftime in Minneapolis, with the mascots doing exactly what would be expected.

Chargers survive in epic ending!

After a risky fourth-down try in their own territory backfired, the Chargers picked off Kirk Cousins in the end zone to give seal their first win of the season.

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers (on FOX)

Packers fans felt the love pregame…

… but it was all Saints in the first half of Jimmy Graham's return to Lambeau.

Love a good comeback!

How's this for a Lambeau debut as a starter? Jordan Love has led the Packers on scoring 18 straight points to take a late lead over New Orleans.

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (on FOX)

Jacksonville struggling at home

Trevor Lawrence has gone over eight quarters of game action since his last touchdown pass…

… while this is just about the only thing that has gone wrong for the Texans in the first half.

Texans kickoff return touchdown — from a fullback!

A rare play from Houston's Andrew Beck had the NFL world buzzing.

C.J. Stroud is HIM

The rookie continued to impress in a 37-17 upset of the Jaguars.

Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins

Dolphins are ROLLING

The NFL world was in awe as Tua Tagovailoa and Miami hung 56 points on Denver in just over three quarters.

70 POINTS

Miami finished with the most points in an NFL game since 1966, leaving social media stunned.

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns

Controversial out-of-bounds call costs Amari Cooper a touchdown

Browns dominate, LeBron James loves it

Cleveland took care of business against the Titans with a 27-3 victory, and one of the most famous Browns fans loved it.

Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders

Aaiden Diggs hanging with Uncle Stefon

Stefon Diggs is showing love to his brother Trevon, who tore his ACL in practice this week, and hung out with Trevon's son Aaiden before the Bills took on the Commanders.

New England Patriots at New York Jets

How mad is this Jets fan?

Mad enough at the Jets offense's sluggish start to make his teeth fall out. Literally.

More Jets drama

Zach Wilson and Garrett Wilson had a lively discussion on the sideline amid New York's continued offensive struggles, which running back Michael Carter also had words for his position coach.

Still to come:

Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)

Stay tuned for updates!

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily .]

share