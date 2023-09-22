National Football League
Travis Kelce downplays Taylor Swift dating rumors — but invites her to Chiefs game
Updated Sep. 22, 2023 12:04 p.m. ET

Travis Kelce has been limited by a knee injury thus far in the 2023 season, but is gaining even more attention for his off-field exploits thanks to rumors claiming he has started to pursue a dating relationship with pop star Taylor Swift.

Kelce initially tried to shoot his shot with Swift during her "Eras Tour" concert series last summer, but was initially unsuccessful — until rumors emerged last week that the All-Pro Chiefs tight end and 12-time Grammy winner were "quietly hanging out."

Kelce's brother and podcast co-host, Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce, then turbocharged those rumors Wednesday by telling a Philadelphia sports radio station that they were "100% true." 

In his first public comments about the rumors on "The Pat McAfee Show" Thursday, Travis Kelce compared them to a giant game of "Telephone" where nobody on the outside knows the truth and jokingly jabbed at Jason for continuing to comment on them.

"Everybody, please stop asking my brother about my love life," Travis pleaded.

But Travis also said he "threw the ball in [Swift's] court."

"I told her, ‘I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, maybe you can come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead,'" Kelce said, referring to the Chiefs' home stadium where Swift performed over the summer.

A report Thursday from The Messenger, which first broke the story that Swift and Kelce had seen each other, said the two had hung out twice and texted.

"She thinks he is very charming," the report claimed. "He is a little embarrassed at how much attention they are getting, but he has told her he would love to continue seeing her."

If Swift is indeed planning on returning to Arrowhead to watch Travis Kelce, her first opportunity comes Sunday when the Chiefs host the Chicago Bears on America's Game of the Week, with kickoff at 4:25 ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

