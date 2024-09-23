National Football League Backup QBs Andy Dalton, Malik Willis shine; starters Jalen Hurts, Will Levis struggle Updated Sep. 23, 2024 11:12 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Sometimes a quarterback switch can go a long way toward changing the mindset of a team.

That certainly was the case for the Carolina Panthers, who started the season 0-2 but looked like a much different team with Andy Dalton taking over for Bryce Young.

The Panthers had managed 13 points through two games with Young as the signal-caller, but scored 21 points in the first half of the team's surprising road win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Young had three passing touchdowns in his past 11 games, while Dalton had three in the first half against the Raiders.

Dalton, who turns 37 next month, wasn't the only backup QB to go off on Sunday. Let's take a look at this week's Heat Index.

WHO'S HOT

Andy Dalton, QB, Panthers

The TCU product had been the starter for the Cincinnati Bengals for his first nine seasons in the NFL, posting a 70-61-2 record and four postseason appearances during that time. So Dalton is no stranger to having success on the field.

His presence in the starting lineup for Carolina allowed Dave Canales to run the offense he envisioned when he took over as the head coach. That meant getting the ball out quickly. According to Next Gen Stats, Las Vegas blitzed on 59% of Carolina's pass attempts, more than double what the Raiders executed in the first two weeks of the season (25.4%). Dalton, however, got rid of the ball in 2.02 seconds on average against the blitz to defeat the pressure.

The Panthers also achieved balance on offense with Chuba Hubbard rushing for 114 yards. Next up for Dalton? His former team, as Carolina hosts the Bengals.

Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles

In Philly's win over the New Orleans Saints, Goedert finished with a career-high 10 catches for 170 yards, the most in a single game by a tight end in Eagles history.

According to Next Gen Stats, Goedert churned out 117 yards after the catch. He hauled in four of his 10 catches on in-breaking routes for 156 yards, including 98 yards after the catch. The Eagles used Goedert's big day to improve to 2-1 on the season.

Eagles' Dallas Goedert reflects on dominant performance vs. Saints

Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens

We finally got a glimpse of what Baltimore looks like with Henry serving as the engine of the offense. The big back finished with a Week 3 high of 151 rushing yards on 25 carries and two scores against a woeful Dallas defense. It's the first time the Cowboys have allowed three rushing touchdowns in back-to-back games in franchise history.

The Cowboys gave up 274 yards on the ground to the Ravens. According to Next Gen Stats, Henry forced 12 missed tackles, the second-most in a game by any player this season.

For his efforts, Henry received the Tom Brady LFG Player of the Game award.

Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game: Ravens RB Derrick Henry

Jauan Jennings, WR, 49ers

San Francisco played without Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle — the team's top three playmakers on offense — but Jennings stepped in and produced at a high level. The team's third receiver finished with 11 catches for 175 yards and three scores, becoming the first receiver with at least 10 catches and 175 receiving yards in a regulation game since Drew Bennett in 2004.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, Jennings' monster game came in a loss, as San Francisco allowed the Los Angeles Rams to score 13 points in the final 6:15 of the game.

Malik Willis, QB, Packers

Playing against his former team, Willis finished with career highs in passing yards (202) and rushing yards (73) in leading Green Bay to a win over the Titans, who traded him to the Packers during the offseason.

According to FOX Sports Research, Willis' 73 rushing yards were the most by a Packers QB since Don Majkowski ran for 88 yards in a 1990 game. Willis is now 2-0 as a starter since taking over for an injured Jordan Love.

Malik Willis, Packers shine in dominant win vs. Will Levis, Titans

WHO'S COLD

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers

When San Francisco made Aiyuk one of the highest-paid receivers in the league right before the season, the 49ers certainly expected more production from him.

Through three games, Aiyuk has just 11 receptions for 119 receiving yards on 20 targets and has yet to get into the end zone. He also has four drops. With McCaffrey, Samuel and Kittle all nursing injuries, the 49ers need more from one of the most talented receivers in the league.

Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles

While Philadelphia eked out a 15-12 victory over New Orleans, Hurts can do a better job of taking care of the football. Against the Saints, Hurts threw an interception with his team driving to score, lost a fumble and was sacked four times on the day.

Philadelphia's offense was stagnant for most of the game, as the Saints held the Eagles scoreless for three quarters. Hurts has turned the ball over six times and has four interceptions through the first three games, the most of his career in that time.

Will Levis, QB, Titans

Another Tennessee game, another Levis turnover returned for a score — this one a pick-six by Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Levis finished with three turnovers in a loss to the Packers, increasing his season total to eight on the year, the most by any quarterback through the first three games over the past three seasons. The Titans have a league-worst minus-8 turnover differential.

Chargers injury curse

Stop me if you've heard this before: The Bolts are experiencing a glut of injuries this season. Quarterback Justin Herbert (high ankle sprain), defensive end Joey Bosa (hip), left tackle Rashawn Slater (pectoral) and right tackle Joe Alt (ankle) all left L.A.'s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with injuries.

The most significant ailment is Herbert's, and he was in a walking boot after the game. The Oregon product already missed two weeks during training camp because of a plantar fascia injury to his right foot, the same leg as the injured ankle. He went into Sunday's game with the ankle sprain, tried to play and reaggravated the injury.

With the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs next for L.A., head coach Jim Harbaugh must think long-term when it comes to the health of his quarterback.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

