National Football League Kyler Murray, Derek Carr go on a heater; Jacoby Brissett, Will Levis hit a cold snap Published Sep. 16, 2024 11:12 a.m. ET

Week 2 of the NFL season provided some impressive passing performances by quarterbacks looking to have bounce-back years, including Kyler Murray, Derek Carr and Geno Smith.

Rookie receivers also made their presence known, as Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers both notched 100-yard receiving efforts.

And Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson did his part to be a game-wrecker for his defense, finishing with 4.5 sacks in a losing effort to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Let's take a closer look at who shined and who struggled in Week 2:

WHO'S HOT

Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals

The Oklahoma product helped head coach Jonathan Gannon get his first win in the NFC West division, as Arizona throttled the Los Angeles Rams 41-10. Murray had one of the best games of his NFL career statistically, completing 17-of-21 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions for a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

Murray also rushed for 59 yards, becoming just the second player in NFL history with at least 250 passing yards, 50-plus rushing yards and a 158.3 passer rating in a single game. He joins Ken Anderson, who did it on Nov. 3, 1974.

According to Next Gen Stats, Murray completed every one of his five deep passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. Through two games, the Cardinals are averaging 34.5 points per game. Murray also helped Harrison rebound from a one-catch performance in Week 1, as the Ohio State product totaled four catches for 130 yards and two scores.

Kyler Murray throws for 266 yards and three TDs in Cardinals' 41-10 win

Derek Carr, QB, Saints

New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has helped reenergize Carr and the Saints. Against a defense expected to be one of the league's best this season, the veteran QB completed 11 of 16 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in a 44-19 rout of the Dallas Cowboys. New Orleans kept Micah Parsons from disrupting the flow of the offense, holding the talented edge rusher to three combined tackles, no sacks and three quarterback pressures.

Carr leads the top scoring offense in the NFL, with the Saints averaging 45.5 points per contest. The Saints have scored points on the team's first 15 drives of the season, and Carr's 142.4 passer rating leads the league.

Reaction & analysis: Derek Carr, Saints embarrass Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Lions

The Michigan product totaled 4.5 sacks, five combined tackles and a forced fumble in a losing effort against the Bucs. It was the second-most sacks by a Detroit player since individual sacks started being tracked in 1982.

Three of those sacks came in the first quarter, making Hutchinson just the fourth player since 2000 with three-plus sacks in the opening quarter of a game. Hutchinson leads the league with 5.5 sacks.

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Chargers

Leading the ground attack for Jim Harbaugh's Chargers, Dobbins is trying to prove his lengthy injury history is behind him. So far, he's off to a good start.

Dobbins finished with 131 yards and a score in L.A.'s comfortable road win over the Carolina Panthers. He's the first player with 130-plus rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in each of his team's first two games since the 49ers' Garrison Hearst in 1998.

Through two weeks, Dobbins leads the league in rushing with 266 yards and is averaging 9.9 yards per carry.

Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers

After an underwhelming rookie season, Johnston is proving his worth for the Chargers. Johnston finished with five receptions for 51 yards and two touchdowns on six targets against Carolina.

For the season, Johnston has eight receptions for 89 yards and two scores, as Harbaugh and the rest of the Chargers' coaching staff have figured out ways to use the TCU product that fit his skill set.

WHO'S COLD

Baltimore Ravens

After a surprising 0-2 start, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh might want to put a search party together to locate the team's identity.

Baltimore usually relies on playing stingy defense, but the Ravens are allowing 26.5 points per contest. That includes losing at home against the Las Vegas Raiders over the weekend and giving up a double-digit lead.

The Ravens also have just two takeaways through two games and have played undisciplined football, ranking third in the NFL in accepted penalties with 18.

Perhaps Baltimore is missing former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, now the head coach of the 2-0 Seattle Seahawks. Baltimore faces another tough test in Week 3, a road contest at Dallas.

Jacoby Brissett, QB, Patriots

Is it time for New England to make a move and start rookie quarterback Drake Maye? Brissett finished with just 145 passing yards and only one pass of 20-plus yards in an overtime loss to the Seahawks. The Patriots averaged just 4.7 yards per play.

For the season, Brissett is averaging just 5.3 yards per pass, with one touchdown pass on the year. The Patriots are averaging just 18 points a game.

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals

Chase has been embroiled in a contract dispute that has yet to be resolved. Have those issues with the organization spilled over to his play? Considered one of the top receivers in the league, Chase has 10 receptions for 97 yards and no touchdowns through two games.

In a 26-25 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Chase also committed a costly unsportsmanlike personal foul penalty. The Bengals have started the season 0-2, and they need their No. 1 receiver to play like one.

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers

Like Chase, Aiyuk was wrapped up in contract negotiations all offseason. However, Aiyuk received a new deal that pays him among the top receivers in the league at $30 million annually.

But like Chase, Aiyuk is showing a considerable amount of rust from missing practice time during camp. The Arizona State product finished with four receptions for 43 yards on five targets in San Francisco's loss on the road to the Minnesota Vikings.

Aiyuk has six receptions for 71 yards and no touchdowns through two games.

Will Levis, QB, Titans

With his team up 7-0 midway through the second quarter, Levis tried to pitch the ball backward to running back Tyjae Spears. The Jets recovered the ball in the red zone, and the play led to some heated words from head coach Brian Callahan in the Titans' 24-17 loss.

Levis has four turnovers through two games, which have led to 10 points for Tennessee's opponents.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

