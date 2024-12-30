National Football League NFL Week 17 Big Bets Recap: Bettor turns $10 into $24k on 8-leg parlay Published Dec. 30, 2024 11:46 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

No surprise, NFL Week 17 odds featured plenty of interesting parlay wins and major wagers. That’ll happen when you get 15 NFL games spread across Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

And there’s still Monday night’s Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup.

But there’s already one parlay winner that’ll be tough to beat. Because it was basically a free bet that returned several thousand dollars in profit.

More on that winner, along with other notable parlays, unique wins and big bets, as we recap NFL Week 17 betting.

Take a Free Ride

A FanDuel Sportsbook bettor went with a deuces-wild strategy on touchdown scorers in Week 17 NFL odds.

The customer utilized a $2 bonus bet — a free wager — on a three-leg parlay:

McConkey found paydirt twice in L.A.’s 40-7 Saturday blowout of the New England Patriots. Likewise, Higgins scored twice on Saturday against the Denver Broncos, including the game winner in a 30-24 overtime victory.

On Sunday, Carolina only scored two touchdowns in a 41-14 loss at Tampa Bay. But Thielen had both of those TDs.

So that $2 free bet became a win of $7,198.

Parlay Partay

How about a bet that actually had real money on it, modest as it was? A DraftKings Sportsbook customer put $10 on an eight-leg parlay of anytime touchdown scorers.

Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Brian Thomas Jr. and New York Jets wideout Garrett Wilson made the bettor sweat it out to a degree. Thomas got his TD with 7:05 remaining in the Jags’ 20-13 win over Tennessee. Wilson was a few seconds later than that, scoring with 6:59 left in the Jets’ 40-14 loss at Buffalo.

The other six players all found the end zone, too. Odds for the parlay were +185499 — about 1855/1. But the customer also utilized a parlay boost to take the odds up another 33%, to +246714 – about 2,467/1.

So that 10 bucks became a hefty $24,681.40.

Not bad at all.

Back at FanDuel, a bettor put $20 on a three-leg anytime touchdown scorer parlay:

All three players scored. At odds of +25900 (259/1), the bettor profited $5,180.

Another FanDuel customer rode Giants rookie wideout Malik Nabers’ massive day to a huge win on a parlay of season-long receiving yards. The bettor only needed 31 more yards from Nabers, who finished with 171 yards and two TDs on seven catches in New York’s 45-33 upset of Indianapolis.

The five-leg parlay for $62.50, at odds of +47179 (about 472/1), returned a profit approaching $30,000.

Here’s Hoping You Had It

It’s not all about cashing out wild parlays for thousands or tens of thousands of dollars. When you multiply any wager by 10 or 20, or in this case 60, your wallet will thank you.

At FanDuel, Los Angeles Chargers wideout Derius Davis was a healthy +6000 to score the first TD of the game against the New England Patriots. Late in the first quarter, he did just that, putting L.A. up 7-0 on the way to a 40-7 rout.

If you’d just put a $10 bill on Davis, then you’d have earned $600.

At Caesars Sportsbook, the aforementioned Jalen Nailor was +3000 to score the first touchdown of the Vikings-Packers game. It took until three minutes into the second quarter, but Nailor was the first TD scorer.

Ten bucks on Nailor would’ve profited $300.

Is Minnesota the team to beat in the NFC?

I Like Big Bets And I Cannot Lie

Per usual, there was a gaggle of major wagers on NFL Week 17 odds. As reported last week, the biggest of those bets cashed: a massive $1.45 million play on Chiefs moneyline -145 vs. the Steelers, at Caesars Sports.

Kansas City beat Pittsburgh 29-10, so the bettor profited $1 million, for a total payout of $2.45 million.

Caesars took a few more notable wagers:

$115,000 Eagles -7 (-115) vs. Cowboys. Philadelphia rolled to a 41-7 victory, and the bettor profited $100,000 (total payout $215,000).

$110,000 Chargers -4 vs. Patriots. L.A. breezed to a 40-7 win, so the bettor pocketed $100,000 in profit (total payout $210,000).

$110,000 Chargers -4 vs. Patriots. A second Chargers bet, from a different customer, also cashed with ease.

$110,000 Commanders -4 vs. Falcons. Washington squeaked out a 30-24 OT victory, and the bettor netted $100,000 profit (total payout $210,000).

$110,000 Buccaneers -8 vs. Panthers. Another easy winner, as Tampa Bay coasted to a 48-14 victory. The bettor profited $100,000 (total payout $210,000).

Finally, at DraftKings Sportsbook, a customer cashed out for a six-figure win on a five-leg season-long touchdown parlay.

Utilizing a 33% parlay odds boost, the bettor got odds of +43234 on a $250 wager. That led to a massive profit of $108,085, for a total payout of $108,335.

That’s a nice way to close out Christmas week. May we all cash a bet for even a fraction of that amount in the new year.

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.

