NFL Week 14 Team of the Week: Josh Allen and Puka Nacua Headline Squad

Each week, we offer up the very best of the NFL on a given Sunday, kind of like the fantasy football team you wished you had.

All year, we’ve picked one quarterback, two running backs, two receivers and a tight end — OK, this sounds a lot like a super-hindsight fantasy football team. We’re also recognizing an entire offensive line, a few select defensive stars and even a special-teams standout of the week.

Normally, we try to just highlight the Sunday slate of games, but there were three performances from Thursday night that were too good to ignore. So, let’s dive into Week 14:

I hear you: He was playing the Bengals defense! But Allen had a huge game in Sunday's 39-34 win with 251 passing yards and three touchdowns with no picks while also rushing for 78 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown. That's better than Seattle's Sam Darnold in an easy win, and better than Cleveland rookie Shedeur Sanders in a loss.

Allen out-dueled Cincinnati's Joe Burrow, who had four touchdowns but threw two interceptions, yes, against a tougher defense.

Have we had a Tennessee player on here besides Chimere Dike? You rush for 161 yards and two touchdowns to double your team's win total in Week 14, we can find room for you on the team.

It's been a long year for Pollard, who hadn't had a 100-yard game all season and had totaled two touchdown runs all season before Sunday. Nobody's been consistently trailing and not running more than Tennessee this season, but this was a game worth including here.

You could make a case for the Rams' Blake Corum just as a "Gosh, it'd be nice to have some new faces on here," but Gibbs was huge in Thursday's Lions win over the Cowboys, rushing for three touchdowns and adding 77 receiving yards to finish with 130 yards from scrimmage. He's maintaining a ridiculous rushing average and getting more and more involved in the pass game, as well.

Gibbs going to make a crazy amount of money as the Lions try to figure out how to extend all their outstanding 2023 draft picks.

This was easy.

Nacua is back to his dominant ways, piling up seven catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns in a rout of the Cardinals. It's amazing to think he went seven straight games without getting 100 yards, injured or not, and also that this could be his first multi-touchdown game of 2025. The Rams can easily be better than the dominant force they've already been.

Every week, the comments are loaded with Cardinals fans wanting Michael Wilson to get on here for piling up prolific numbers while down 20 points, and we just can't do it. He had a great game Sunday – 11 catches for 142 and two touchdowns – but he's the empty-calories king of NFL receivers.

Instead, we'll go with Green Bay and Watson, who had two scores in a huge win over the Bears, even if four catches for 89 yards is modest compared to some volume receivers this week.

This was a monster game for the rookie tight end. He muscled a back-corner touchdown with a minute left that got the Browns within a two-point conversion of tying the Titans, and he finished with eight catches for 114 yards.

Fannin gets the nod over Cincinnatii's Mike Gesicki (6-86-1) in a loss and Buffalo's Dawson Knox (6-93-0) in a win. In most years, 619 receiving yards is huge for a rookie tight end. For Fannin, it's especially impressive given his quarterback play.

This is a tough call every week. Miami rushed for 239 yards and three touchdowns while allowing only one sack to the Jets, but the Rams were somehow even more dominant in routing the Cardinals.

Los Angeles rushed 36 times for 249 yards – nearly seven yards per carry – with three touchdowns and zero sacks. The Rams' five starters – from left, Alaric Jackson, Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, Kevin Dotson and Warren McClendon – made this an easy day for Matthew Stafford and his playmakers.

It's been a nice breakout year for Muhammad, who is on his fourth NFL team and 30 years old, as he's now one sack away from his first double-digit season. Muhammad had three in Thursday's win over Dallas, giving him more sacks this season than Aidan Hutchinson (8.5) now has.

It's wild to think he's part of that insane 2017 Saints draft that produced Alvin Kamara, Trey Hendrickson, Marshon Lattimore and others. Alas, he left the Saints after four games and zero sacks.

Denver's defense got it done against Las Vegas, and Bonitto had two sacks. Everybody is in Myles Garrett's shadow this season, but Bonitto is now third in the NFL with 12.5 sacks, a half-sack behind the Giants' Brian Burns for second.

Honorable mention and a tempting option was Miami's Zach Sieler, who had 2.5 sacks in their win over the Jets. He had just one sack all season before Sunday, this after back-to-back double-digit sack seasons.

LB: Jack Campbell, Lions

Back to that Detroit 2023 draft class.

Campbell had 12 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in Thursday's win over Dallas, and he's making a strong case for a Pro Bowl nod. Two more tackles and he has a career high, and he already has five sacks after totaling 3.5 in his first two seasons. One forced fumble in his first two seasons, three this year.

He, like his teammates, will get paid handsomely.

DB: Christian Benford, Bills

We probably should have had Benford here last week after he had a pick, a sack and a fumble-return touchdown. We'll make up for it by including him here.

Benford had a pick-six off Joe Burrow (a 63-yarder for the lead with five minutes left) in the Bills' high-scoring win. Again, we apologize for last week's oversight, but we did choose the Bills offensive line, which really upset Bears fans.

It was just a 6-6 game at halftime against the Falcons, but Shaheed took the second-half kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, and the rout was on as Seattle ended up winning 37-9.

We'll give a shoutout to the Jets' Isaiah Williams, who had a 78-yard punt return touchdown, but that was in a loss to the Dolphins. And yes, we could definitely consider Brandon Aubrey for a huge Thursday night, but we'll go with recency and winning.

