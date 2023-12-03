National Football League NFL Week 13 top viral moments: Dolphins buckle in for roller-coaster-themed celebration Updated Dec. 3, 2023 3:11 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 13 of the NFL season continues Sunday as the league hopes to follow up a Cowboys-Seahawks Thursday night thriller with a juicy 11-game slate!

First, the Dolphins head north to take on the Commanders, while Lions coach Dan Campbell leads his team into New Orleans to face his former squad, the Saints.

Later, all eyes turn towards Philadelphia as the 49ers take on the Eagles in a much-anticipated rematch of last year's NFC Championship Game.

Here's what's going viral across the league!

Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders

Looking good, coach!

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel pulled up to FedEx field in style.

Celebrity sighting!

Mrs. Claus was sighted in the seats at FedEx Field.

For the kids!

Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis left a young fan with a memory he'll never forget.

GOT 'EM

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill juked out teammates during pregame walkthroughs.

Going for a ride!

After Hill scored the first touchdown of the game, the Dolphins buckled in with a roller-coaster-themed celebration.

Stay tuned for updates!

Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints

Greeting his hero

Saints legend Drew Brees greeted a fan wearing his iconic No. 9 jersey on the sidelines.

Do your dance, Montgomery!

Lions running back David Montgomery showed off a dance number after scoring the first touchdown of the game.

Breaking it down

After scoring on a receiving touchdown to put the Lions ahead 21-0, receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown put his best disco moves on display in the end zone.

Taking over!

Lions fans made their presence felt at the Superdome with their team up in the scoreboard by a wide margin during the first half.

Going through it!

Understandably, Saints fans showed their frustration as their team trailed 21-7 at halftime.

Stay tuned for updates!

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans

Waving to the fans!

Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton acknowledged the Denver fans in Houston by giving them a wave.

Stay tuned for updates!

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

I'm not crying; you are!

Titans defensive tackle Kyle Peko showed off his cleats in support of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, which was inspired by his wife, a cancer survivor.

Student section showing out!

High school students from Williams County Schools in Franklin, Tennessee cheered on the Titans for "Spirit Week" at Nissan Stadium.

Say cheese!

After forcing a Colts' turnover in the red zone, the Titans celebrated by posing for the cameras.

Stay tuned for updates!

Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets

Rodgers sighting!

With question marks surrounding his return to the field this season, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was spotted roaming the field at MetLife Stadium

Flip-flop weather?

Jets safety Tony Adams stepped out onto the field in flip-flops during a stormy day at MetLife Stadium.

Showing support!

New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil showed his support for the Jets from the sideline on Sunday.

Stay tuned for updates!

Arizona Cardinals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Best birthday ever!

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt gifted a fan with an autograph for his birthday.

Bust a move!

Steelers receiver George Pickens showed off his dance moves during warm-ups.

Stay tuned for updates!

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots

Pregame toss

Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki warmed up by playing toss with a young New England fan.

Stay tuned for updates!

Coming up:

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

"Take it personally" - Nick Sirianni

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni tells his squad to "take it personally" heading into today's marquee matchup against San Francisco.

Prepping the field!

With the rain pouring down in Philadelphia, the Eagles field crew prepped Lincoln Financial Field for the big game.

Stay tuned for updates!

Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Stay tuned for updates!

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:05 p.m. ET)

Stay tuned for updates!

