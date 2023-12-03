Who is 'Big Dom'? Eagles security officer ejected with Niners LB Dre Greenlaw
Referees ejected San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw as well as Philadelphia Eagles security officer Dom DiSandro in the second half of Sunday's marquee matchup.
The incident occurred after Greenlaw suplexed Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith, after which Philadelphia's sideline pressured referees to flag the 49ers linebacker. Greenlaw responded by shoving his finger into DiSandro's face, further stoking the fire.
The contact was enough to eject Greenlaw, as well as DiSandro, who was applauded by the fans at Lincoln Financial Field as he headed toward the locker room.
DiSandro, also known as "Big Dom," serves as Philadelphia's senior advisor to the general manager/chief security officer and has been with the team for 25 seasons, according to the team's website.
DiSandro's responsibilities include overseeing all safety and security matters for Eagles players, coaches and executives, as well as directing security at the team's training complex.
If the Eagles fanbase wasn't already aware of DiSandro, they certainly know him now.
