National Football League NFL Week 1 top viral moments: Cleveland claps back at Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Updated Sep. 10, 2023 5:02 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL is finally back, and with it, fans are taking to social media to react to their favorite fun moments from around the league.

Here is what had NFL fans buzzing online during the first full game slate of the season!

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Dick Butkus, linebacker legend and social media guru

ADVERTISEMENT

Iconic Chicago Bears defender Dick Butkus is at Soldier Field today, and trying to stay hip with the kids.

So far, it's going well.

Mom is all in!

The Packers drove the ball down the field for a touchdown on their opening posession, much to the delight of their new QB1 Jordan Love's mom.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET)

Never change, Sean Payton

The former NFL on FOX analyst started off his tenure as Broncos head coach by trying to evoke the most legendary moment of his New Orleans Saints tenure — an onside kick. It almost worked, too, until Denver was penalized on the play.

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET)

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots (4:25 p.m. ET)

New dad TD!

DeVonta Smith caught the Eagles' first offensive touchdown of the season, then rocked the football like he has been rocking his newborn daughter.

San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Not a great start for Pittsburgh

San Francisco scored 20 straight points in the first half to start a season in which many believed the Steelers could contend in a loaded AFC, while the Steelers offense seemed somehow worse than its struggles last season. Social media reacted accordingly.

The dab refuses to die

Pat Freiermuth got the Steelers on the board with a touchdown catch just before halftime… and celebrated with a dab?!?

Brandon Aiyuk is balling!

The 49ers wide receiver is having himself a day, catching two touchdowns and setting up another with a crucial block on a long Christian McCaffrey run. Social media is taking notice.

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

Whoops!

It took just over one quarter for Panthers rookie Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, to throw his first touchdown as a pro. But things quickly took a turn for the worse when veteran tight end Hayden Hurst, who caught the pass, tossed the ball into the crowd.

Freddie Falcon is flying!

Talk about a halftime show, as the Falcons mascot literally swooped in from the stadium rafters like an actual falcon.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

Big day for A-Rich!

Young's fellow rookie Anthony Richardson used his legs for his first NFL score, and his family was there to witness it in person.

Heads up play!

Veteran DeForest Buckner forced a fumble then returned it for a scoop-and-score touchdown when he noticed the referee had not blown the play dead. He was ecstatic when his touchdown was upheld by review.

Jacksonville gets the last laugh

The Jaguars rallied for a 31-21 win, then took aim at their AFC South rivals and their embarrassing banner practices on social media.

Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders

From his seat!

This Week 1 moment may have already given us our best referee flag toss of the season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings

Is Justin Jefferson a two-way player?

Perhaps drawing some inspiration from Colorado's Travis Hunter, the star Vikings receiver had seven catches for 138 yards in the first half — and one hard tackle.

Baker cooks up a W!

In his Buccaneers debut, Baker Mayfield led Tampa Bay to an upset win over Minnesota, re-ignighting his fans on social media in the process.

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

The Browns: Joe Burrow's Achilles heel

After signing the richest contract in NFL history on Thursday, Joe Burrow and his Bengals once again fell to the rival Browns, losing 24-3. Many were quick to bring up the fact that Ja'Marr Chase derisively called the Browns the "Elves" days ago in anticipation of the matchup.

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (8:20 p.m. ET)

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share