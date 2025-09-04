National Football League NFL Week 1 Injury Report, Inactives: Latest on Christian McCaffrey, Myles Garrett, More Updated Sep. 6, 2025 11:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Football is back, and there are already some big names around the league whose Week 1 statuses are up in the air.

Christian McCaffrey is back on the injury report, while a couple Dolphins playmakers weren't certain to be active this week. There are key names in every slate whose potential absences would make a big difference.

See who's in and who's for Week 1 of the NFL season.

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Hamstring

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

After missing the entire week of practice, Christian Gonzalez will be out for the Patriots' Week 1 game against the Raiders. Gonzalez is New England's best cornerback, and one of its best defenders, so it will be tough to make up for his absence.

Practice schedule: LP-DNP-LP

Injury: Foot

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Thomas will miss the Giants' Week 1 game against the Commanders. This game is an opportunity for New York to show it's ready to compete in the NFC East, but with Thomas out, that task becomes much tougher.

WR Malik Nabers (Giants)

Practice schedule: Full-Full-DNP

Injury: Back

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Nabers was held out of the Giants' practice on Friday because of tightness in his back. However, he will reportedly not carry an injury designation into their game against Washington. Nabers was second among rookies last season in both catches and receiving yards, so New York's offense will likely be centered around him while he's healthy.

Malik Nabers is expected to be healthy for Russell Wilson's Giants debut. (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

WR Chris Godwin (Buccaneers)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Ankle

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Godwin dislocated his ankle during Week 7 of the 2024 season and will likely miss the first few games for Tampa Bay. In his stead, rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka will have to step up. The Buccaneers will need their auxiliary weapons to come through in Week 1 against a high-powered Atlanta Falcons offense

LT Tristan Wirfs (Buccaneers)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Knee

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Many consider Wirfs the best blindside protector in the NFL. He will be out for the Buccaneers' game against the Falcons, which will largely hamper both the run-game and downfield passing attack for Tampa Bay in what profiles to be a high-scoring game.

DT Vita Vea (Buccaneers)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-Full

Injury: Foot

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Vea, 30, is heading into his eighth NFL season and could be receiving some veteran treatment. He'll be questionable for the Buccaneers game against the Falcons, but if he misses it will be a blow to Tampa Bay as Atlanta has one of the best running backs in Bijan Robinson.

RB De'Von Achane (Dolphins)

Practice schedule: LP-LP-Full

Injury: Calf

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Achane aggravated his calf three weeks ago during training camp, but has seemingly recovered in time for the Dolphins' Week 1 game against the Colts. He's a workhorse running back with the ability to carry the inside and outside of the tackles, and be a pass-catcher out of the backfield. His presence on Sunday is crucial to the Dolphins' offense.

De'Von Achane's potential absence would be a big blow to the Dolphins offense. (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

WR Tyreek Hill (Dolphins)

Practice schedule: LP-LP-Full

Injury: Oblique/Calf

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Hill played through a wrist injury through much of the 2024 season and he'll continue to push through a different ailment at the beginning of this year. The Dolphins' offense can be one of the best in the NFL when their weapons are healthy, and that's the case right now. Hill should be good to go against the Colts.

WR Christian Kirk (Texans)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Hamstring

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Kirk will miss the Texans' Week 1 game against the Rams. Houston acquired Kirk in a trade with their division mates, Jacksonville, to boost the depth at wide receiver after Tank Dell tore his ACL. But now with Kirk out, the Texans will have to rely even heavier on Nico Collins and hope rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel can step up against a talented Rams' team.

DE Myles Garrett (Browns)

Practice schedule: Full-DNP-Full

Injury: Hip

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Garrett was a surprise addition to the injury report on Thursday with a hip injury. However, he returned to a full participant on Friday, confirming his health for the Browns' Week 1 matchup against the Bengals. His presence is crucial for Cleveland as Cincinnati has one of the most potent offenses in the NFL.

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-Full

Injury: Back

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Heyward, 36, is in his 15th NFL season, so this may be the weekly practice routine the Steelers have planned for the veteran defensive lineman. Heyward's full-practice designation on Friday confirms he'll be ready to go for Pittsburgh's opening matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Practice schedule: Full-LP-DNP

Injury: Calf

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

After missing all but four mid-season games during the 2024 season due to Achilles tendonitis, McCaffery was healthy throughout the 49ers' training camp. Now, he's dealing with a calf injury that forced him to leave Thursday's practice early and miss Friday's practice. McCaffrey said he's "feeling great," but he will carry a questionable tag into the 49ers' Week 1 game against the Seahawks. McCaffrey is San Francisco's best offensive weapon, so it would be devastating to the team if he missed the game against a division rival with a sturdy defense, in Seattle; and a continuation of the frustration McCaffrey's inconsistent health has brought the team.

On Friday, Christian McCaffrey sounded confident that he will be in action in Week 1. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Quad

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Greenlaw did not practice all week and was ruled out for the Broncos' Week 1 game against the Titans. Greenlaw only played two games last season after tearing his Achilles during Super Bowl LVIII. Denver acquired Greenlaw in March and, throughout this offseason, he's been dealing with a quad injury so the team is seemingly taking a cautious approach. Greenlaw will try to ramp up in hopes of debuting for his new team in Week 2.

WR Jauan Jennings (49ers)

Practice schedule: LP-LP-Full

Injury: Calf

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Jennings sat out 49ers' training camp as he dealt with contract negotiations and a calf injury. After practicing in full on Friday, though, he'll be good to go for San Francisco's game against Seattle. It's a huge positive for the 49ers, who will be without wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (ACL) for at least the next month, and could be missing McCaffrey on Sunday.

Edge Micah Parsons (Packers)

Practice schedule: LP-LP-LP

Injury: Back

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

On top of his contract disputes this offseason, Parsons was recovering from a back injury. He was a limited participant for each of the Packers' practices leading up to Week 1 and will carry a questionable tag into their game against the Lions. If Parsons' debuts for his new team, it may be on a snap count. Still, he'll be able to wreak havoc on Jared Goff and co. in limited opportunities.

WR Jayden Reed (Packers)

Practice schedule: DNP-LP-LP

Injury: Foot

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Reed missed the majority of Green Bay's training camp recovering from a foot injury, which was later announced as a Jones fracture. It's an injury that requires surgery, but many players try to play through it. Reed will attempt to do that, and carries a questionable tag into the Packers' game against the Lions. Even if he plays, he could be on a snap count. But Reed is the type of player who needs just one play to leave his mark on a game.

Practice schedule: LP-Full-Full

Injury: Groin

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Coleman aggravated his groin during the Bills' practice on Wednesday, but put in two full sessions to close out the week and should be good to go Sunday. Coleman will look to start his breakout sophomore campaign in Buffalo's prime-time game against the Ravens.

OT Christian Darrisaw (Vikings)

Practice schedule: DNP-Full-XXX

Injury: Knee

Kickoff: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Darrisaw has one more day to confirm his health as the Vikings face the Bears on Monday Night Football. If Darrisaw is out, though, it's a huge blow to Minnesota's offense as its goal is to just keep rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy as comfortable as possible.

