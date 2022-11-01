National Football League
NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Vikings land Hockenson
37 mins ago

The annual NFL trade deadline sees a number of teams make moves in an effort to propel themselves into Super Bowl contention — this year, or in future years. 

Stay up to date with each trade that goes down on Tuesday across the league:

Hockenson traded in-division

You rarely see rival teams make a swap midseason, if at all. But such was the case Tuesday, as the Detroit Lions shipped former Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings

Hockenson — the eighth pick out of Iowa in the 2019 NFL Draft — has 26 receptions for 395 yards and three scores this season. During his first three seasons in Detroit, he averaged 53.3 catches, 557.7 receiving yards and four touchdowns per season.

Stay tuned for more updates!

