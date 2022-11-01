National Football League NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Vikings land Hockenson 37 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The annual NFL trade deadline sees a number of teams make moves in an effort to propel themselves into Super Bowl contention — this year, or in future years.

Stay up to date with each trade that goes down on Tuesday across the league:

Hockenson traded in-division

You rarely see rival teams make a swap midseason, if at all. But such was the case Tuesday, as the Detroit Lions shipped former Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings.

Hockenson — the eighth pick out of Iowa in the 2019 NFL Draft — has 26 receptions for 395 yards and three scores this season. During his first three seasons in Detroit, he averaged 53.3 catches, 557.7 receiving yards and four touchdowns per season.

