National Football League
Bears LB Roquan Smith traded to Ravens for two draft picks
National Football League

Bears LB Roquan Smith traded to Ravens for two draft picks

1 hour ago

Roquan Smith is on the move.

The Chicago Bears have traded the star linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens for 2023 picks in the second and fifth round, according to FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer. Baltimore is also sending linebacker A.J. Klein to Chicago, NFL Network reported.

The swap comes on the heels of Chicago trading Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Smith, the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and a two-time second-team All-Pro, has 83 total tackles this season. He previously starred in college for a Georgia football team that made the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship.

This is a developing story.

