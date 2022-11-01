National Football League
NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Chubb to Dolphins, Claypool to Bears
National Football League

NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Chubb to Dolphins, Claypool to Bears

33 mins ago

The annual NFL trade deadline sees a number of teams make moves in an effort to propel themselves into Super Bowl contention — this year, or in future years. That exercise will continue until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Stay up to date with each trade that goes down across the league:

Hockenson traded in-division

You rarely see rival teams make a swap midseason, if at all. But such was the case Tuesday, as the Detroit Lions shipped former Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings

Hockenson — the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Iowa — has 26 receptions for 395 yards and three scores this season. During his first three seasons in Detroit, he averaged 53.3 catches, 557.7 receiving yards and four touchdowns per season.

Lions trade T.J. Hockenson to Vikings for multiple draft picks

Lions trade T.J. Hockenson to Vikings for multiple draft picks
Breaking: Detroit has traded T.J. Hockenson to Minnesota. Albert Breer breaks down the trade.

Chicago Bears make a splash

The Bears acquired third-year wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN reported. Chicago is sending its original 2023 second-round draft pick to Pittsburgh and not the one it acquired from the Ravens in the Roquan Smith deal, NFL Network reported.

Claypool has totaled 32 receptions, 311 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown across the Steelers' eight games this season.

Bears acquire Chase Claypool from Steelers in exchange for second-round pick

Bears acquire Chase Claypool from Steelers in exchange for second-round pick
The Chicago Bears are reportedly acquiring Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Colin Cowherd reacts to the news.

Steelers make another move

This time, it's one that adds to their roster. Pittsburgh is acquiring defensive back William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders, NFL Network reported.

Jackson has totaled 16 combined tackles, one tackle for loss and two passes defended across four games.

Miami Dolphins make a blockbuster

The Dolphins are acquiring defensive end Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos, NFL Network reported. Miami will send a 2023 first-rounder (via San Francisco 49ers), its 2024 fourth-rounder and running back Chase Edmonds to Denver for Chubb and Denver's 2025 fifth-rounder, ESPN reported.

Chubb has totaled 5.5 sacks, 26 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one pass defended this season.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Why the seller Bears became a buyer for Steelers WR Chase Claypool
National Football League

Why the seller Bears became a buyer for Steelers WR Chase Claypool

16 mins ago
Super Bowl odds: Futures lines for every NFL team
National Football League

Super Bowl odds: Futures lines for every NFL team

50 mins ago
Dissecting Colts' QB decision; how Zach Wilson is hindering Jets offense: NFL Week 8 analysis
National Football League

Dissecting Colts' QB decision; how Zach Wilson is hindering Jets offense: NFL Week 8 analysis

53 mins ago
Lions trade TE T.J. Hockenson to Vikings: Analyzing the deal for both teams
National Football League

Lions trade TE T.J. Hockenson to Vikings: Analyzing the deal for both teams

1 hour ago
These two plays show Tua Tagovailoa is back on track to be a franchise QB
National Football League

These two plays show Tua Tagovailoa is back on track to be a franchise QB

1 hour ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes