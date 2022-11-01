National Football League NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Chubb to Dolphins, Claypool to Bears 33 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The annual NFL trade deadline sees a number of teams make moves in an effort to propel themselves into Super Bowl contention — this year, or in future years. That exercise will continue until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Stay up to date with each trade that goes down across the league:

Hockenson traded in-division

You rarely see rival teams make a swap midseason, if at all. But such was the case Tuesday, as the Detroit Lions shipped former Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings.

Hockenson — the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Iowa — has 26 receptions for 395 yards and three scores this season. During his first three seasons in Detroit, he averaged 53.3 catches, 557.7 receiving yards and four touchdowns per season.

Lions trade T.J. Hockenson to Vikings for multiple draft picks Breaking: Detroit has traded T.J. Hockenson to Minnesota. Albert Breer breaks down the trade.

Chicago Bears make a splash

The Bears acquired third-year wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN reported. Chicago is sending its original 2023 second-round draft pick to Pittsburgh and not the one it acquired from the Ravens in the Roquan Smith deal, NFL Network reported.

Claypool has totaled 32 receptions, 311 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown across the Steelers' eight games this season.

Bears acquire Chase Claypool from Steelers in exchange for second-round pick The Chicago Bears are reportedly acquiring Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Colin Cowherd reacts to the news.

Steelers make another move

This time, it's one that adds to their roster. Pittsburgh is acquiring defensive back William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders, NFL Network reported.

Jackson has totaled 16 combined tackles, one tackle for loss and two passes defended across four games.

Miami Dolphins make a blockbuster

The Dolphins are acquiring defensive end Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos, NFL Network reported. Miami will send a 2023 first-rounder (via San Francisco 49ers), its 2024 fourth-rounder and running back Chase Edmonds to Denver for Chubb and Denver's 2025 fifth-rounder, ESPN reported.

Chubb has totaled 5.5 sacks, 26 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one pass defended this season.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more