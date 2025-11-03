NFL Top 10 Rankings: Who's No. 1? Eagles, Bills, Rams Climb; Colts, Packers Tumble

Week 9 continued a topsy-turvy NFL season, with the Colts, Packers and Lions all losing one-score games. Meanwhile, the Rams and Seahawks won in dominant fashion, and though it may not have been pretty, the Broncos and Patriots both won their sixth straight game.

Heading into the Cardinals-Cowboys matchup on Monday night, let's see where everyone stands after some dramatic Week 9 action.

The more things change, the more they stay the same, with the Eagles reclaiming the No. 1 spot. The defending champs are rounding into form while adding pieces (Jaelan Phillips and Brandon Graham) that could make them unbeatable down the stretch. If star receiver A.J. Brown buys into the offensive approach, the Eagles could pull off a rare back-to-back run at season’s end.

It is always gritty, not pretty, when it comes to the Patriots. Mike Vrabel’s squad finds various ways to win behind emerging quarterback Drake Maye and a scrappy defense. The Patriots’ exceptional execution of complementary football gives them a chance to knock off superior squads in the postseason tournament.

Credit Sean McDermott and Josh Allen for finding various paths to victory in big games. The stoic head coach and superstar quarterback have a knack for creating and executing game plans that befuddle opponents, who struggle to handle the Bills' chameleon-like approach. With a roster that can thrive in shootouts or grind-it-out contests, the Bills are the most complete team in the league.

Baker Mayfield & Co. needed the bye week to rest and recover from a grueling early-season slate. The eventual return of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to a passing game that is thriving with Emeka Egbuka could help the Buccaneers climb to the top of the NFC heading into the playoffs.

Do not sleep on the underrated squad from the Pacific Northwest. Sam Darnold has the Seahawks' offense humming with a collection of young playmakers (Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tory Horton and Elijah Arroyo) who are terrorizing opponents on the perimeter. With the defense bullying opponents behind a group of trench warriors (Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy II, Uchenna Nwosu and DeMarcus Lawrence) with freakish athleticism and heavy hands, the Seahawks have emerged as legitimate contenders in Mike Macdonald’s second season.

As long as the Rams have Matthew Stafford in the lineup, they can knock off any team in the league. The savvy veteran quarterback dominates the game as a fearless gunslinger, boasting pinpoint accuracy and precise ball placement. The master of the no-look pass, Stafford’s ability to squeeze the football into tight windows makes the Rams’ passing game nearly impossible to defend. As opponents load up to defend the Rams’ lethal running game, the old man will continue to shred defenses unable to deal with his fastballs.

Despite an impressive start that catapulted the Colts to the top of the AFC, the team’s Week 9 loss exposed some of the team’s flaws as a contender. Daniel Jones is the perfect game manager for a team with a potent running game, but asking him to carry the offense as the designated playmaker is a recipe for disaster. As a ball-control team that must play with a lead and execute complementary football at a high level to win against the league’s heavyweights, the Colts need their QB1 to avoid turnovers to win down the stretch.

The Broncos are not the sexiest team in the league due to their playing style, but their combination of a stifling defense and efficient offense gives them a chance to make a deep playoff run. The defense, in particular, has the potential to control the game with a disruptive pass rush, wreaking havoc on quarterbacks within the pocket. With the defensive backfield providing sticky coverage with or without Patrick Surtain, the Broncos are the team no one wants to face in the playoffs.

Jordan Love’s inconsistencies are the only thing keeping the Packers from running roughshod over the league. The quarterback’s head-scratching throws and boneheaded decisions prove costly in big games. Though the turnover-obsessed defense can overcome some of Love’s failings, the Packers will not challenge for a Super Bowl crown until their QB1 consistently plays at an elite level.

Just when you thought the Lions were back in business as a title contender, they drop a division game at home. Perhaps it was just a hiccup, but Detroit's loss to the Vikings showed the football world that the Lions cannot just roll out the ball and run over any opponent. With shoddy execution marring a strong showing from Jared Goff & Co., the Lions must go back to the drawing board to get back on track.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks .