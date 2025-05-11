National Football League NFL top-10 rankings: Commanders ahead of Chiefs ... but can either catch Eagles? Published May. 12, 2025 11:39 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With free agency and the NFL Draft behind us, we've seen a shuffling of rosters around the league. So which teams have solidified their standings as championship contenders?

Let's rank the top-10 NFL teams as we head into summer:

1. Philadelphia Eagles: The defending champs are not resting on their laurels with general manager Howie Roseman making shrewd moves to keep the team young, athletic, and dynamic. The Eagles moved on from a handful of key veterans to create room for an influx of newbies to help chase back-to-back titles. Rookies Jihaad Campbell, Andrew Mukuba, and Ty Robinson join a defensive lineup already littered with young playmakers, such as Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith Jr., Cooper DeJean, and Quinyon Mitchell. The Eagles are counting on their "draft and develop" tactics to complement a top-heavy offense loaded with star power. Given the unstoppable potential of a unit sparked by Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and the best O-line in football, the Eagles deserve the top spot on this list.

2. Buffalo Bills: After failing to reach the Super Bowl behind the NFL’s most explosive offense, general manager Brandon Beane spent the offseason upgrading a defense that let the team down in crucial moments last season. The Bills added a collection of pass rushers (Joey Bosa, Landon Jackson, TJ Sanders, and Deone Walker) and coverage specialists (Maxwell Hairston, Tre’Davious White, Jordan Hancock, and Dorian Strong) to help the defense preserve late-game leads against elite opponents. If Josh Allen and Co. continue to force opponents into high-scoring shootouts, the Bills’ new and improved defense is better equipped to deal with potent offenses.

3. Washington Commanders: The second year of the Jayden Daniels’ Experience could lead to a parade around the Nation’s Capitol next February. The team has surrounded the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year with more weapons (Deebo Samuel) and protectors (Laremy Tunsil and Josh Conerly Jr.) that will help him play at an elite level. Through patchwork, the defense has added some young playmakers (Trey Amos) and seasoned veterans (Javon Kinlaw, Deatrich Wise, and Eddie Goldman) to help the squad. The unit will need to gel quickly to help the Commanders overtake their divisional rivals as the team to beat in the NFC.

4. Kansas City Chiefs: As long as No. 15 steps onto the field, the Chiefs are a contender. Patrick Mahomes, a two-time MVP, will need to uplift an offense with a fading No. 1 option (Travis Kelce) and a collection of inconsistent (Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster) and unproven (Xavier Worthy, and Jalen Royals) playmakers on the perimeter. It will be crucial for those pass-catchers to step up as Rashee Rice tries to recover from the torn ACL he suffered in Week 4 last season. With Rice's status up in the air, a rebuilt offensive line in front of Mahomes and fewer blue-chip players in place, the Chiefs could quickly drop down this list once the season kicks off in September.

5. Baltimore Ravens: General manager Eric DeCosta has the Ravens primed and ready for a title run with a roster loaded with playmakers on both sides of the ball. Lamar Jackson and Co. are a shoo-in to rack up 10-plus wins on the back of their talent alone. With the defense stocked with upgrades to enhance the unit’s playmaking potential and turnover prowess, the Ravens are poised to make another deep postseason run that could produce a ring and banner at season’s end.

6. Los Angeles Chargers: If the Chargers can bully their way into the postseason with a limited roster in Jim Harbaugh’s debut season, the "Powder Blues" could hoist the Lombardi Trophy after the 2025 season with a more talented lineup at his disposal in Year 2. Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris add more pop to a punishing running game that wears opponents down with body blows. With receiver Mike Williams rejoining the squad to alleviate pressure off of Ladd McConkey on the perimeter, the Chargers’ rebuilt offense is more balanced and diverse than the 2024 version. If defensive coordinator Jesse Minter continues to work his magic with the defense, the Bolts could vie for the AFC’s No.1 seed.

7. Los Angeles Rams: Sean McVay has quietly crafted a championship-caliber roster with an elite quarterback and a set of co-WR1s (Davante Adams and Puka Nacua) who can take over any game. Throw in an underrated running game with a back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher (Kyren Williams) and an emerging defense with a collection of young, hungry defenders with big play ability; the Rams are well-positioned to swipe the NFC crown this season. If the Rams can avoid the injury bug, the defending NFC West champs could make some noise as a title contender.

8. Minnesota Vikings: Despite the loss of Sam Darnold, the Vikings could be vastly improved with an inexperienced starter taking over. J.J. McCarthy, the 10th overall pick in the 2024 draft, can thrive in a game-manager role, directing an explosive offense with a trio of unstoppable pass catchers (Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson) and supported by a dynamic do-it-all running back (Aaron Jones) playing behind an upgraded offensive line. With the defense featuring more disruptors at the point of attack (Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave), the Vikings are built to take over the NFC North this season.

9. Detroit Lions: The loss of coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn robs the Lions of a pair of schematic masterminds. Though their successors (John Morton and Kelvin Sheppard) inherit star-studded lineups with blue-chip players in premium positions, the team’s new play-callers will need to learn how to move around the Xs and Os to maximize the "Jimmies" and "Joes" who have helped the Lions emerge as perennial title contenders.

10. Green Bay Packers: The pressure is on Jordan Love to help the Packers navigate the postseason with a former NFL rushing champ (Josh Jacobs) and new No. 1 receiver (Matthew Golden) in the fold. While questions persist about the supporting cast on the perimeter, the collective contributions of a WR/TE corps, which features some talented pass catchers (Jayden Reed, Tucker Kraft, and Romeo Doubs), could create problems for opponents unable to deal with a creative scheme that opens up high completion percentage opportunities. Given the offensive improvements, the Packers are poised to jump significantly in 2025.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks .

