National Football League 2025 NFL Roster Cuts: Who Were The Top Players Released? Published Aug. 26, 2025 5:38 p.m. ET

A lot of NFL players are hitting the waiver wire and could soon become free agents.

The NFL's annual roster cutdown took place on Tuesday, with 32 teams each paring their rosters from the offseason swell of 90 players to 53. That means 1,184 players were either cut or placed on injured reserve as teams prepare for the season ahead.

Starting Wednesday at noon ET, each NFL team can begin bringing players back for its 16-player practice squad — that's 512 new jobs. But first, we'll take a look at the biggest names that didn't make today's cuts. Keep in mind, about 30 players each year are claimed from initial cuts and land jobs on a new team's roster, which in turn means another 30 players are out of jobs.

Here are 15 of the biggest names let go on Tuesday:

Estime turns 22 next week, so there's still upside to the 2024 fifth-round pick from Notre Dame. He rushed for 310 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie in Denver last year. Rookie RJ Harvey and veteran J.K. Dobbins should be the top two backs in Denver, but Estime could get claimed as an inexpensive depth piece for a team needing a complementary back.

Robert Woods wasn't able to keep a roster spot with the Steelers. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

Woods' role has steadily diminished in recent years — his touchdowns over the last five years are 6, 4, 2, 1 and 0. But he had 20 catches for 203 yards with the Houston Texans last year, and looked like a veteran presence for Aaron Rodgers to throw to in Pittsburgh. He was inexpensive on a one-year, $2 million deal and would logically be even cheaper for a team looking for experience at receiver.

"Tommy Cutlets" is almost a celebrity quarterback. Beloved for a 2023 win over Washington, where he threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns, but DeVito's only thrown for two touchdowns total in six starts since then. The Giants went with Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and rookie Jaxson Dart, so DeVito was the odd man out. Can he land somewhere as a backup on a 53-man roster, or is he relegated to a practice squad somewhere?

The Eagles, losing Mekhi Becton in free agency, acquired Green from the Texans for defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and while he started nine games for Houston last year, the 2022 first-round pick couldn't make Philadelphia's opening roster. He's still inexpensive on his rookie contract and could land with a team needing upgraded depth on the interior line.

Ferrell was the fourth overall pick in the 2019 draft and had bounced back nicely after four disappointing seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. He started all 17 games for the 49ers in 2023 and 10 games last year for the Commanders, with 3.5 sacks each season, but didn't make the cut with Washington this time around.

After sitting out the 2024 season, Hunter Renfrow attempted to make a comeback with the Panthers. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

It looked like a great comeback story, with Renfrow returning to the NFL after a one-year absence as he dealt with ulcerative colitis, dropping as low as 150 pounds. But Renfrow couldn't make the cut with the Panthers. He's now four years removed from a Pro Bowl peak with 1,000-plus yards and nine touchdowns with the Raiders. Carolina went with a younger lineup, but Renfrow could still latch on elsewhere.

Robinson was a fourth-round pick out of Texas A&M last year and started 11 games as a rookie. He was waived-injured, and teams rarely claim a player waived with an injury designation. The Patriots took a chance by not putting him on injured reserve immediately, but it could be the injury is longterm enough to keep another team from paying for an extended rehab.

Malachi Corley was the first player picked in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but the Jets' new regime was willing to move on. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Corley was the first pick of the third round last year — the Jets gave up third and fifth-round picks to get him — and he's already gone after a nonexistent rookie season. Corley played 82 offensive snaps the entire year and totaled three catches for 16 yards (with an 18-yard run) as a rookie. Another team might take a chance on him — he did have 22 touchdowns in his last two years at Western Kentucky. Still, it's a bad draft miss for New York.

Shy Tuttle, DT, Panthers

Tuttle had started 32 games over the last two years for Carolina, and had at least 40 tackles in each of the last four seasons following his years with the New Orleans Saints. He had agreed to take a significant pay cut from $6.5 million to $3 million this year, but it still wasn't enough to keep him in Carolina as they try to get younger, and better, on their defensive front.

Just two years ago, Hopkins went 33-for-36 on field goals, including 8-for-8 from 50 and longer, and he landed a nice contract paying more than $5 million a year. Then, in 2024, he dropped off considerably, going 18-for-27 and missing half his kicks from 50-plus, so he's out and Cleveland will roll with Andre Szmyt (say it like Schmidt) as their kicker.

The former first-round pick is a bit of a hybrid between linebacker and safety, and he's dropped off from a 2021 peak when he had 105 tackles and four forced fumbles. He had looked to return to his linebacker NFL roots in Green Bay, but couldn't crack a talented defense. He only had a $1.34 million deal as a free agent, so the market could be lukewarm for him now.

Miami is hurting in its defensive secondary, so it's not a strong endorsement that it's moving on from Hilton, who started 23 games the last two years for the Cincinnati Bengals, with three interceptions and a combined 157 tackles. That's leaving one bad secondary for another, but Hilton's experience — at least 50 tackles every season in his eight-year NFL career — should land him another shot.

K.J. Osborn, WR, Washington Commanders

Osborn split last season between the Patriots and Commanders and only managed seven catches. But from 2021-23 with the Minnesota Vikings, he averaged 53 catches for 615 yards and five touchdowns per year. Given that Minnesota needs receiver help while Jordan Addison is suspended for the first three games, it might make sense for him to return to the Vikings and help them out.

Greg Dulcich, TE, Giants

Greg Dulcich was one of the top performers of the preseason, but that wasn't enough for the Giants to keep him around. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Dulcich was tied for the NFL preseason lead with three touchdown catches. But despite a connection with fellow rookie Jaxson Dart, he couldn't make the cut with New York. He had 33 catches for 411 yards and two scores as a rookie in Denver in 2022, however, his numbers have dropped off in the last two seasons. Not dominating in size at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, but a reliable pass-catcher who can land somewhere as a second tight end.

MVS was one of the league's better deep threats last year, averaging 22.6 yards per catch while splitting the season between the Buffalo Bills and the Saints. He couldn't crack a new-look receiving corps back in Seattle — he had three playoff touchdowns on Chiefs' Super Bowl championship teams in 2022 and 2023, but may be running out of options.

Greg Auman is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He previously spent a decade covering the Buccaneers for the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

