NFL Predictions: Who will sit atop the AFC and NFC West?
NFL Predictions: Who will sit atop the AFC and NFC West?

Updated Aug. 27, 2024 8:05 p.m. ET

Day 2 of NFL Predictions Week is all about the AFC and NFC West, and our FOX Sports' personalities are continuing their rankings ahead of kickoff. 

On Day 1, "First Things First" co-hosts Nick Wright and Chris Broussard started things off by ranking the teams in the AFC and NFC East, including which ones will earn a playoff berth.

Now, they've added in their picks for the AFC and NFC West.

Check out the list below, along with each of their takes, on which teams will prevail and which ones might fail. 

AFC WEST PREDICTIONS - according to Wright

  1. Kansas City Chiefs (Playoffs)
  2. Los Angeles Chargers (Playoffs)
  3. Denver Broncos
  4. Las Vegas Raiders

NFC WEST PREDICTIONS - according to Wright

  1. Los Angeles Rams (Playoffs)
  2. San Francisco 49ers (Playoffs)
  3. Seattle Seahawks
  4. Arizona Cardinals

AFC WEST PREDICTIONS - according to Broussard

  1. Kansas City Chiefs (Playoffs)
  2. Los Angeles Chargers
  3. Denver Broncos
  4. Las Vegas Raiders

NFC WEST PREDICTIONS - according to Broussard

  1. San Francisco 49ers (Playoffs)
  2. Los Angeles Rams (Playoffs)
  3. Seattle Seahawks
  4. Arizona Cardinals

Here are the other division predictions from "First Things First" hosts:

AFC EAST PREDICTIONS - according to Wright

  1. Buffalo Bills (Playoffs)
  2. Miami Dolphins
  3. New York Jets
  4. New England Patriots

NFC EAST PREDICTIONS - according to Wright

  1. Dallas Cowboys (Playoffs)
  2. Washington Commanders
  3. Philadelphia Eagles
  4. New York Giants

AFC EAST PREDICTIONS - according to Broussard

  1. New York Jets (Playoffs)
  2. Buffalo Bills (Playoffs)
  3. Miami Dolphins (Playoffs)
  4. New England Patriots

NFC EAST PREDICTIONS - according to Broussard

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (Playoffs)
  2. Dallas Cowboys (Playoffs)
  3. Washington Commanders
  4. New York Giants

