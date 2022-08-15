National Football League NFL odds: Lines for Week 2 of exhibition season 10 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 2 of the abbreviated NFL exhibition season is upon us as the starters likely will see a bit more game action to get ready for the regular season.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 2's 16 exhibition games — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

WEEK 2 EXHIBITION GAMES

THURSDAY

Bears @ Seahawks 8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Seahawks -4.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Seahawks -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Bears +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

FRIDAY

Panthers @ Patriots (7 p.m. ET, NFLN)

Point spread: Panthers -0.5 (Panthers favored to win by more than 0.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Panthers -110 co-favorites to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total); Patriots -110 co-favorites to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Total scoring over/under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Saints @ Packers (8 p.m. ET, TV TBA)

Point spread: Packers -3 (Packers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Packers -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Saints +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Texans @ Rams (10 p.m. ET, NFLN)

Point spread: Rams -0.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 0.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Rams -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Texans -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring over/under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

SATURDAY

Broncos @ Bills (1 p.m. ET, NFLN)

Point spread: Broncos -0.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 0.5 points, otherwise Bills cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Bills -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring over/under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

Lions @ Colts (1 p.m. ET, TV TBA)

Point spread: Lions -2 (Lions favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Lions -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Colts +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

Commanders @ Chiefs (4 p.m. ET, NFLN)

Point spread: Line not available

Moneyline: Line not available

Total scoring over/under: Line not available

Buccaneers @ Titans (7 p.m. ET, NFLN)

Point spread: Titans -3 (Titans favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)

Moneyline: Titans -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Buccaneers +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Raiders @ Dolphins (7 p.m. ET, TV TBA)

Point spread: Raiders -1.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)

Moneyline: Raiders -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Dolphins +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41 points scored by both teams combined

49ers @ Vikings (7 p.m. ET, TV TBA)

Point spread: Vikings -3.5 (Vikings to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise 49ers cover)

Moneyline: Vikings -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); 49ers+140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41 points scored by both teams combined

Steelers @ Jaguars (7 p.m. ET, TV TBA)

Point spread: Jaguars -2.5 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Jaguars -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Steelers +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cowboys @ Chargers (10 p.m. ET, NFLN)

Point spread: Chargers -3.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Cowboys +135 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 38 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY

Eagles @ Browns (1 p.m. ET, NFLN)

Point spread: Eagles -3 (Eagles favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Browns +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41 points scored by both teams combined

Bengals @ Giants (7 p.m. ET, NFLN)

Point spread: Giants -6 (Giants favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Bengals cover)

Moneyline: Giants -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Bengals +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

Ravens @ Cardinals (8 p.m. ET, FOX)

Point spread: Ravens -7 (Ravens favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Cardinals +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY

Falcons @ Jets (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Falcons -3 (Falcons favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Falcons -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Jets +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

