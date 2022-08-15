National Football League
NFL odds: Lines for Week 2 of exhibition season NFL odds: Lines for Week 2 of exhibition season
National Football League

NFL odds: Lines for Week 2 of exhibition season

10 mins ago

Week 2 of the abbreviated NFL exhibition season is upon us as the starters likely will see a bit more game action to get ready for the regular season.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 2's 16 exhibition games — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

WEEK 2 EXHIBITION GAMES

THURSDAY

Bears @ Seahawks 8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Seahawks -4.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Bears +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 12:00 AM
ESPN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Chicago Bears
CHI
Seattle Seahawks
SEA

FRIDAY

Panthers @ Patriots (7 p.m. ET, NFLN)

Point spread: Panthers -0.5 (Panthers favored to win by more than 0.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Panthers -110 co-favorites to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total); Patriots -110 co-favorites to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Total scoring over/under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 11:00 PM
NFLN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Carolina Panthers
CAR
New England Patriots
NE

Saints @ Packers (8 p.m. ET, TV TBA)

Point spread: Packers -3 (Packers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Packers -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Saints +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 12:00 AM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New Orleans Saints
NO
Green Bay Packers
GB

Texans @ Rams (10 p.m. ET, NFLN)

Point spread: Rams -0.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 0.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Rams -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Texans -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring over/under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 2:00 AM
NFLN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Houston Texans
HOU
Los Angeles Rams
LAR

SATURDAY

Broncos @ Bills (1 p.m. ET, NFLN)

Point spread: Broncos -0.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 0.5 points, otherwise Bills cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Bills -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring over/under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 5:00 PM
NFLN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Denver Broncos
DEN
Buffalo Bills
BUF

Lions @ Colts (1 p.m. ET, TV TBA)

Point spread: Lions -2 (Lions favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Colts cover)
Moneyline: Lions -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Colts +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Detroit Lions
DET
Indianapolis Colts
IND

Commanders @ Chiefs (4 p.m. ET, NFLN)

Point spread: Line not available
Moneyline: Line not available
Total scoring over/under: Line not available

Buccaneers @ Titans (7 p.m. ET, NFLN)

Point spread: Titans -3 (Titans favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)
Moneyline: Titans -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Buccaneers +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:00 PM
NFLN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
Tennessee Titans
TEN

Raiders @ Dolphins (7 p.m. ET, TV TBA)

Point spread: Raiders -1.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: Raiders -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Dolphins +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring over/under: 41 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Las Vegas Raiders
LV
Miami Dolphins
MIA

49ers @ Vikings (7 p.m. ET, TV TBA)

Point spread: Vikings -3.5 (Vikings to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise 49ers cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); 49ers+140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total scoring over/under: 41 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
San Francisco 49ers
SF
Minnesota Vikings
MIN

Steelers @ Jaguars (7 p.m. ET, TV TBA)

Point spread: Jaguars -2.5 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Jaguars -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Steelers +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX

Cowboys @ Chargers (10 p.m. ET, NFLN)

Point spread: Chargers -3.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Cowboys +135 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 38 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 2:00 AM
NFLN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC

SUNDAY

Eagles @ Browns (1 p.m. ET, NFLN)

Point spread: Eagles -3 (Eagles favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Browns +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 41 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFLN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
Cleveland Browns
CLE

Bengals @ Giants (7 p.m. ET, NFLN)

Point spread: Giants -6 (Giants favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Bengals cover)
Moneyline: Giants -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Bengals +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 11:00 PM
NFLN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
New York Giants
NYG

Ravens @ Cardinals (8 p.m. ET, FOX)

Point spread: Ravens -7 (Ravens favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Cardinals +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 12:00 AM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
Arizona Cardinals
ARI

MONDAY

Falcons @ Jets (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Falcons -3 (Falcons favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Falcons -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Jets +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tue 12:00 AM
ESPN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
New York Jets
NYJ

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Projecting Cowboys' 53-man roster after first preseason game
National Football League

Projecting Cowboys' 53-man roster after first preseason game

1 hour ago
How Raiders' Maxx Crosby got clean, became a Pro Bowl edge rusher
National Football League

How Raiders' Maxx Crosby got clean, became a Pro Bowl edge rusher

5 hours ago
Lamar Jackson sets deadline day for extension talks with Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson sets deadline day for extension talks with Ravens

18 hours ago
Can Steelers rookie George Pickens make immediate impact?
National Football League

Can Steelers rookie George Pickens make immediate impact?

21 hours ago
NFL odds: What's next for bettors after Zach Wilson injury
National Football League

NFL odds: What's next for bettors after Zach Wilson injury

21 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes