NFL odds: Ravens extend wild preseason win streak

Quick – which NFL team has an active win streak well into double digits?

It's the Baltimore Ravens, who posted their 21st consecutive exhibition victory on Thursday, a 23-10 home decision over the Tennessee Titans.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Ravens' exhibition season prowess, with insights from our betting expert (all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Baltimore Ravens @ Arizona Cardinals (8 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Ravens -6.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Cardinals +240 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Baltimore last lost an exhibition game on Sept. 3, 2015, a 20-19 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons as the Ravens finished the preseason with three consecutive losses to fall to 1-3.

Ponder this: Two days after that loss, Lamar Jackson made his debut for the Louisville Cardinals as a true freshman in a 31-24 loss to the then-No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs. Jackson was 9-for-20 passing (45%) for 100 yards and had 16 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown.

The Green Bay Packers (1959-62) had the previous record with 19 consecutive exhibition victories. The Buffalo Bills have the second-longest active preseason win streak (eight games).

Of course, NFL exhibition wins don't mean much as teams are in pursuit of the ultimate goal, the Super Bowl.

The Harlem Globetrotters won 8,829 games in a row (streak ended in 1995 with a loss to a Kareem's All-Stars team that had Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) but didn't win a Super Bowl, either.

RAVENS' ODDS FOR 2022 SEASON (via FOX Bet) *

Ravens win AFC North Division: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Ravens win AFC: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Ravens win Super Bowl LVII: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Lamar Jackson wins MVP: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

J.K. Dobbins wins MVP: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Mark Andrews wins MVP: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Lamar Jackson wins Offensive Player of Year: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

J.K. Dobbins wins Offensive Player of Year: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Mark Andrews wins Offensive Player of Year: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Lamar Jackson leads NFL in interceptions thrown: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Lamar Jackson rushings yards over/under 925.5

Over (-110): Bet $10 to win $19.09 total

Under (-110): Bet $10 to win $19.09 total

* = as of 8/16/2022

Lamar Jackson seeking a $230M+ fully-guaranteed deal from Ravens | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is reportedly seeking a new, fully-guaranteed contract worth more than Deshaun Watson's $230 million deal with the Cleveland Browns. However, does he deserve it? Emmanuel Acho explains whether the Ravens should pay Lamar a fully-guaranteed contract.

The Ravens are 19-2 against the spread (ATS) in that stretch.

The two times Baltimore hasn't covered the spread came in 2018 – a 17-16 win over the Chicago Bears as a 2.5-point favorite on Aug. 2 in the Hall of Fame Game and a 20-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts as 1.5-point favorites on Aug. 20.

FOX Bet senior trader Tieme Wesselink said FOX Bet boosted the odds last week for the Ravens to go undefeated this preseason from +250 to +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total).

"This four times your money boost looks real good with the first win in the bag," Wesselink said. "The Ravens are a 6.5-point favorite at home this week.

"With the streak on the line, we expect the Ravens to be a slight 1.5-point favorite away against the Commanders (next week). It is just difficult to see them as an underdog even when they are on the road. We expect them to continue their perfect run for another year."

Yet, any football fan will tell you that you can't read too much into the NFL preseason.

Only two teams have gone undefeated in the exhibition season, then won the Super Bowl that season – the 2003 New England Patriots and 2013 Seattle Seahawks.

On the other hand, the Los Angeles Rams went 0-3 during the 2021 exhibition season, then went on to win Super Bowl LVI.

To further muddle the value of going undefeated in the preseason, the 2008 Detroit Lions and 2017 Cleveland Browns went 4-0 in the exhibition season, then finished 0-16.

BetMGM data analyst John Ewing said the Ravens have the highest handle (14.7%) among AFC teams to win the Super Bowl and the highest handle (38.2%) to win the AFC North.

So, does Baltimore's exhibition season streak give you more confidence to ride the Ravens this season? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your NFL wagers.

