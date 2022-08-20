Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys' Turpin, fresh off USFL MVP, stars on special teams Cowboys' Turpin, fresh off USFL MVP, stars on special teams
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys' Turpin, fresh off USFL MVP, stars on special teams

4 hours ago

It's Turpin Time!

Newly minted Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin showed out in Saturday's preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers — just six weeks after being crowned MVP of the USFL's inaugural season.

Midway through the first quarter, Turpin notched the Cowboys' first score of the night, returning a kickoff 98 yards to the house.

The fancy footwork gave Dallas a 7-3 lead.

The TCU product followed that up with a dazzling 86-yard punt return for a touchdown that brought Cowboys fans to their feet.

The big play put the Cowboys up 22-10. They would lead 29-10 at the half and eventually win, 32-18.

Turpin signed with the Cowboys earlier this month after a successful season with the New Jersey Generals. His 540 receiving yards across 10 games led the USFL, and his four receiving touchdowns topped the roster. The speedster also showcased his talents on the ground, carrying the ball 23 times for 129 yards and one score. 

Turpin, 26, also returned 12 punts for the Generals, averaging 15.3 yards per attempt and scoring another touchdown. 

The Cowboys are a bit light on options for a punt returner this season, having lost one of their primary return men in Cedrick Wilson, and with CeeDee Lamb moving into the No. 1 receiver role that'll make him less likely to appear on special teams. 

That said, Turpin's ability as a returner could certainly prove to be a bright spot for the Cowboys this season.

Dallas also signed former New Orleans Breakers linebacker Christian Sam this summer.

Get more from Dallas Cowboys Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
share
Dak Prescott having 'his best camp,' according to Jones
Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott having 'his best camp,' according to Jones

13 hours ago
Key Cowboys storylines in second preseason game include gunslinger QB
Dallas Cowboys

Key Cowboys storylines in second preseason game include gunslinger QB

1 day ago
Cowboys' joint practices offer grim glimpse at WR Depth
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys' joint practices offer grim glimpse at WR Depth

2 days ago
Cowboys' Micah Parsons reminds Chargers why he's so hard to stop
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys' Micah Parsons reminds Chargers why he's so hard to stop

2 days ago
What we can learn from Dallas Cowboys’ first roster cuts
Dallas Cowboys

What we can learn from Dallas Cowboys’ first roster cuts

4 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes