Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown could miss 2025 season after latest knee injury

Published Dec. 10, 2024 7:01 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown could miss the 2025 season recovering from the right knee injury sustained in a loss to Cincinnati, coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday.

McCarthy said Overshown has a "long road of rehab in front of him." The second-year player tore multiple ligaments when a Bengals lineman crashed into his leg in the Cowboys' 27-20 loss Monday night.

Overshown missed all of his rookie year in 2023 after tearing the ACL in his left knee in a preseason game. The latest injury came in his first game since a spectacular 23-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 27-20 victory over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving.

"DeMarvion is getting ready to have a big surgery in front of him," McCarthy said of the procedure planned this week. "His physical and football talent speaks for itself. He's such a bright light. He's got a great, infectious personality — a tough young man. He is definitely going to be missed."

The former Texas standout, drafted in the third round last year, was second on the team to star pass rusher Micah Parsons with five sacks when he went down.

The December timing of Overshown's injury means rehab is likely to extend past training camp and into the regular season next year, after he turns 25.

Parsons was emotional when asked about Overshown after the Cincinnati game.

"I cried," he said. "It's like my little bro, bro. He doesn't deserve that either. Just to understand what he's going to go through and to be there for him physically, mentally. It's just so challenging because of the year he was having. I really just don't think that's fair either."

The loss of Overshown comes with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence close to returning from a foot injury that has sidelined him since Week 4. But the Cowboys (5-8) are all but out of the playoffs as they prepare to visit Carolina (3-10) on Sunday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

