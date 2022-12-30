National Football League
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Dolphins-Patriots
1 hour ago

The Miami Dolphins square off against the New England Patriots in a Week 17 NFL matchup.

Both of these teams were defeated in Week 16. The Dolphins were stopped by the Green Bay Packers, while the Patriots lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in their weekend matchup.  

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Dolphins-Patriots game, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet):

Tua to sit out for Week 17 after latest concussion scare.

Greg Jennings tells Craig Carton why the decision to rest Tua was the right one for Miami, and why Bridgewater still gives the Dolphins the best chance to stay in the playoff race.

Dolphins at Patriots (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -2.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: Patriots -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Dolphins +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

  • Dolphins are 7-4 against the spread (ATS) and 7-4 straight up (SU) vs the Patriots since 2017, with the Under hitting in seven of those games.
  • Dolphins are 18-9-1 ATS and 15-13 SU vs AFC East opponents since 2018, with the Under hitting in 16 of those games.
  • Patriots are 90-66-4 ATS and 129-31 SU as home favorites under Bill Belichick, with the Under hitting in 80 of those games.
  • Patriots are 36-31-1 ATS and 52-16 SU at home vs AFC East opponents under Bill Belichick, with the Under hitting in 35 of those games

