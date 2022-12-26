National Football League
NFL odds Week 17: Early lines for every game
We're heading into Week 17, the penultimate week of the NFL regular season and there are some big games on the docket.

The week starts with the 11-4 Dallas Cowboys looking to keep their NFC East title hopes alive with a win over the 7-8 Tennessee Titans, the co-leaders of the AFC South.

The week ends with the 11-4 Cincinnati Bengals playing the 12-3 Buffalo Bills, who have clinched the AFC East crown, in a titanic showdown.

And don't forget about Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Despite a 7-8 record, the Packers are still in the hunt for a playoff spot, thanks to a three-game winning streak. 

How hot are the Pack? They are a three-point favorite against the North Division-leading Minnesota Vikings (12-3). 

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 17 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAME

Cowboys at Titans (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Cowboys -10 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Titans +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 1:15 AM
AMZN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
Tennessee Titans
TEN

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Cardinals at Falcons (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Falcons -4 (Falcons favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Falcons -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Cardinals +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Arizona Cardinals
ARI
Atlanta Falcons
ATL

Bears at Lions (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Lions -5.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Lions -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Bears +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Chicago Bears
CHI
Detroit Lions
DET

Dak Prescott, Cowboys win 40-34 nail-biter against Eagles on Christmas Eve

Dak Prescott, Cowboys win 40-34 nail-biter against Eagles on Christmas Eve
Skip Bayless rates how impressive the Cowboys were against the Eagles on a 1-10 scale.

Broncos at Chiefs (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -13.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 13.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -667 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); Broncos +425 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Denver Broncos
DEN
Kansas City Chiefs
KC

Dolphins at Patriots (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Dolphins -1.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Patriots +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Miami Dolphins
MIA
New England Patriots
NE

Colts at Giants (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

Saints at Eagles (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Eagles -7 (Eagles favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Saints +240 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New Orleans Saints
NO
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI

Panthers at Buccaneers (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -3 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Panthers +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Carolina Panthers
CAR
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB

Browns at Commanders (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cleveland Browns
CLE
Washington Commanders
WAS

Steelers at Ravens (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -3.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Steelers +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 36 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 1:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
Baltimore Ravens
BAL

Jaguars at Texans (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Jaguars -4 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Jaguars -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Texans +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
Houston Texans
HOU

49ers at Raiders (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: 49ers -5.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Raiders +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
San Francisco 49ers
SF
Las Vegas Raiders
LV

Jets at Seahawks (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Jets -1.5 (Jets favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)
Moneyline: Jets -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Seahawks +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Jets
NYJ
Seattle Seahawks
SEA

Vikings at Packers (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Packers -3 (Packers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: Packers -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Vikings +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
Green Bay Packers
GB

Rams at Chargers (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Chargers -7 (Chargers favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Rams +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Rams
LAR
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC

MONDAY'S GAME

Bills at Bengals (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Bills -1.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Bengals cover)
Moneyline: Bills -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Bengals -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tue 1:30 AM
ESPN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Buffalo Bills
BUF
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN

