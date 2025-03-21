National Football League Lamar Jackson makes acting debut as 'deadly' character in 'Raising Kanan' Published Mar. 21, 2025 7:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Lamar Jackson already makes magic happen on the football field, but now the two-time NFL MVP is bringing his star power in front of the camera. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback will make his acting debut in an episode of "Power Book III: Raising Kanan."

"I'm so excited for fans to see me in this new role and thrilled to be a part of 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan,'" Jackson posted on social media. "My character, E-Tone is a deadly, dangerous character- you don't want to get on his bad side!"

In one of the images, Jackson as E-Tone is sharing a scene with rapper Joey Bada$$, who plays drug kingpin Unique.

While Jackson did not mention when his character would appear, executive producer 50 Cent suggested it would be Friday night, when the third episode of the fourth season of "Raising Kanan" premieres on Starz.

Just like in football, Jackson didn't need an agent to land this role. While the third season aired in late 2023, Jackson manifested his future guest appearance.

Jackson isn't the only current NFL player to try his hand at acting. Travis Kelce has been testing the Hollywood waters on shows like "SNL" and "American Horror Story: Grotesquerie," as well as the upcoming "Happy Gilmore 2" movie. Aaron Rodgers guest-starred as himself in episodes of "The Office" and "The Conners," while Jalen Hurts did the same on the Philadelphia-set "Abbott Elementary."

"Raising Kanan" is the third show in the "Power" universe. The prequel series follows the rise through the 1990s of Mekai Curtis' Kanan, a drug dealer originally played by 50 Cent in the first "Power" show.

