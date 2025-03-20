National Football League NFL QB matchmaker: Best team fits for Rodgers, Russ, Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders Updated Mar. 21, 2025 10:44 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The quarterback carousel has been spinning nonstop for two weeks. After the Rams worked out an extension with Matthew Stafford, other teams desperately seeking QB1s have snatched up the likes of Geno Smith (Raiders), Sam Darnold (Seahawks), Justin Fields (Jets) and Daniel Jones (Colts) via trade or free agency to solidify the most important position on their rosters.

Though questions persist about whether some of the aforementioned passers can capably fill their roles, the lack of a franchise-caliber quarterback makes it nearly impossible to compete against the league's heavyweights. With less than five weeks to go until the 2025 NFL Draft, four teams still do not have a QB1.

After taking some time to study the candidates, coaches, rosters and schemes, here are four ideal pairings.

If the Titans take the most talented passer in the draft, the Miami standout will be the No. 1 overall pick for new general manager Mike Borgonzi and head coach Brian Callahan. Ward is an electrifying gunslinger with the arm talent and athleticism to create big plays inside and outside the pocket. As an improvisational wizard with a quick release, the fifth-year senior would enable the Titans' coaching staff to feature a playbook littered with vertical throws, RPOs and quick-rhythm concepts designed to stretch defenses from sideline to sideline and end line to end line.

While Ward's aggressive approach will lead to miscues in the red zone, the Titans' veteran-laden receiving corps could help the young passer become a more efficient playmaker with trust-worthy pass-catchers on the perimeter. Considering the pressure on the Titans to make a dramatic jump in Year 2 of the Callahan era, Ward possesses the type of talent that could spark a turnaround in Nashville.

Perhaps it is just a coincidence, but the Browns' decision to trade for Kenny Pickett signals a philosophical change on offense. Adding a traditional pocket passer would enable the Browns to select Sanders (with the No. 2 overall pick) without changing the playbook with the QB1 or QB2 in the game.

Given the Browns' success with classic dropback passers (see: Joe Flacco and Jameis Winston) under Stefanski's direction, the Colorado product would seamlessly transition into an offense that meshes old-school play-action passes with half-bootlegs to attack down the field. In addition, the quick-rhythm tosses and "catch-and-run" concepts featured prominently in the playbook accentuate Sanders' game as a pass-first point guard.

Given that the Browns desperately need a franchise quarterback to compete in a conference loaded with elite QB1s, Sanders fits the mold as a high-IQ player with a successful track record of turning around downtrodden programs.

Despite their best efforts, the Giants might be forced to settle for a consolation prize in the 2025 quarterback sweepstakes. Wilson would give the team a bridge quarterback to fill the QB1 role until a developmental prospect is ready to take over permanently in New York.

Though the veteran's winning pedigree and Super Bowl experience could help the team rediscover its winning ways, Wilson's recent track record suggests he is only a temporary fill-in. Moreover, his athletic limitations and inconsistency could force the team to hand a youngster the ball before the regular season ends

If Dart is available on Day 2, the Giants would be wise to bring on the Ole Miss standout as the franchise quarterback-in-waiting. As a 6-foot-2, 225-pounder with "plus" arm talent and movement skills, Dart would provide Daboll with a mobile playmaker with the capacity to execute some of the read-option plays and designed quarterback runs that helped his creative offenses torment opponents in the past.

While Dart is not a Josh Allen clone, he is an upgrade over Daniel Jones as a passer and playmaker. Given the Giants' 2023 playoff run with their ex-QB1, adding the fifth-year senior could quickly help the team return to prominence.

If the Steelers are willing to participate in the Rodgers soap opera, the team could land a veteran quarterback with enough moxie as a four-time MVP to push the team over the top. Although his recent struggles and injuries lead to concerns about his ability to play at a high level for an entire regular season and playoff run, the Steelers have enough firepower to alleviate some of the pressure on Rodgers to carry the squad in matchups against the AFC's heavyweights.

While Rodgers' superstar status and enigmatic personality could threaten the chemistry within the locker room, Mike Tomlin's presence as an alpha leader should squash any potential conflicts between the veteran and his new teammates and coaches. Most importantly, the Super Bowl-winning coach's direct communication style will maintain the organizational hierarchy established by the six-time Super Bowl champions.

With the Steelers desperately seeking a quarterback who can keep them in the hunt in a crowded AFC, rolling the dice on a 10-time Pro Bowler in the twilight of his career is a worthwhile gamble for a team searching for its first playoff win since 2016.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

