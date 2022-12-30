National Football League
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Cardinals-Falcons
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Cardinals-Falcons

The Arizona Cardinals head to Georgia to face the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 17 NFL matchup. 

Both of these teams are coming off of Week 16 losses. The Cardinals were defeated in overtime by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Falcons were taken down by the Baltimore Ravens.  

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Cardinals-Falcons game, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet):

Cardinals at Falcons (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Falcons -3 (Falcons favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Falcons -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Cardinals +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

  • Cardinals are 3-6 against the spread (ATS) and 3-6 straight up (SU) vs the Falcons since 2005, with the Over hitting in seven of those games
  • Cardinals are 5-5 ATS and 3-7 SU vs NFC South opponents since 2018, with the Over hitting in six of those games
  • Cardinals are 16-6-1 ATS and 14-9 SU as road underdogs under Kliff Kingsbury, with the Over hitting in 10 of those games
  • Falcons are 7-12 ATS and 9-10 SU as favorites since 2019, with the Over hitting in 10 of those games
  • Falcons are 5-4 ATS and 3-6 SU vs NFC West opponents since 2019, with the Over hitting in five of those games

