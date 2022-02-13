NFL odds: Opening MVP lines for 2022 season

National Football League
Now that Super Bowl LVI has capped off a tremendous 2021 NFL season, it's time to look forward to next year. While players need time to recuperate, a savvy gambler knows it's never too early to take advantage of favorable odds. 

So on that note, we turn to one of the more popular futures to take in the NFL offseason — next season's NFL Most Valuable Player award. 

Let's take a look at the opening lines for some early favorites to win the 2022 NFL MVP. 

ODDS TO WIN 2022 NFL MVP ODDS (via FOX Bet)*

QB Patrick Mahomes: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
QB Josh Allen: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
QB Justin Herbert: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
QB Aaron Rodgers: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
QB Joe Burrow: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
QB Matthew Stafford +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)
QB Lamar Jackson +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
QB Dak Prescott +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
QB Russell Wilson +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
QB Kyler Murray +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Notable Non-QBs:

RB Jonathan Taylor: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)
RB Dalvin Cook: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total
WR Cooper Kupp: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
DT Aaron Donald: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1010 total)
LB T.J. Watt: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1010 total)
WR Ja'Marr Chase: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1010 total)

*Odds as of 2/13/2022

Will Aaron Donald become the first defensive player to win the award since Lawrence Taylor? Can Josh Allen or Justin Herbert earn a seat at the elite table with an MVP trophy? Will Aaron Rodgers become just the second player — and perhaps, second Green Bay Packers' QB after Brett Favre — to win the award back-to-back-to-back?

As always, it will be a fun race.

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

