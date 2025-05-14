National Football League NFL MVP: 10 players with the best odds to win in '25 Updated May. 14, 2025 7:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL unveiled its schedule for the 2025 season on Wednesday, allowing fans to chart out how well their team might do in the upcoming season and predict each team's record.

It also helps gauge who might win MVP in the upcoming season. Oftentimes, key late-season matchups help tilt the MVP race in one way or another. Now with the schedule in place, it's a bit easier to determine which top players will be in the mix for the award.

As you scour the schedule and try to predict the 2025-26 NFL season, let's take a look at which 10 players have the best odds to win MVP, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

10 players with the best odds to win NFL MVP in 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayfield might not be viewed as one of the game’s elite quarterbacks, but he’s statistically been among the best since he joined the Buccaneers in 2023. He was third in passing yards (4,500), second in passing touchdowns (41) and fourth in passer rating (106.8), helping Tampa Bay win the NFC South for a fourth straight season. With Chris Godwin returning and the addition of first-round wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, would it be much of a surprise if Mayfield improved those numbers in 2025? If he does and the Buccaneers win the NFC South again, Mayfield will almost surely be in the MVP discussion.

Love’s first two seasons as the Packers’ starting quarterback have gone well, leading Green Bay to the postseason both years. He’s put up more than respectable numbers as well, throwing for 3,389 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions over 15 games last season. The 26-year-old will probably have to elevate his game to the next level in order to win MVP in 2025, but the Packers have surrounded Love with some talent. They selected Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden with their first-round pick, while Josh Jacobs returns for Year 2 in Green Bay.

Stroud seemed to be a popular pick to win MVP ahead of the 2024 season. However, he didn’t have the year that many hoped, partly due to his top three receivers (Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell) each getting dinged up and missing time during the year. Still, Stroud threw for 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to help the Texans win the AFC South for a second straight year. The Texans remade their wide receiver room this offseason, picking up Christian Kirk before drafting Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel to play alongside Collins. Maybe those pickups can help Stroud get back on the MVP track that he seemed to be on as a rookie.

Stroud’s Texans handed Herbert a pretty brutal defeat in the postseason last year, with the Chargers quarterback throwing four interceptions in the wild-card round loss. That was one more interception than Herbert had the entire regular season. While Herbert only threw for 23 touchdowns and 3,870 yards in Greg Roman’s run-game-focused offense, he had a career-high 101.7 passer rating in 2024. With Ladd McConkey entering Year 2 plus the addition of second-round rookie Tre Harris, Herbert has some promising talent at wide receiver. The Chargers also made some more investments at running back too, signing veteran Najee Harris before using their first-round pick on Omarion Hampton.

From Super Bowl MVP to regular season MVP? While unconventional, Hurts wouldn’t be the first player to win the two major awards in that order. He’s also been a strong MVP candidate in the past, finishing as the runner-up in 2022 and might have won the award that year had an injury not knocked him out for two games late that season. Arguably the game’s best dual-threat quarterback, Hurts has been among the league leaders in total touchdowns over the last few years as well. He had 36 total touchdowns in 2024, quarterbacking one of the league’s best offenses en route to winning the Super Bowl. That could be a concern, though, when it comes to his MVP chances, as Saquon Barkley earned more individual recognition after rushing for over 2,000 yards last season.

Daniels showed MVP promise as a rookie in 2024, leading the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game after setting several rookie records during the regular season. While you might think it’s a little soon to have MVP expectations for Daniels, there are a couple of quarterbacks you’ll see later on this list who won the award in their second season in the league. Washington strengthened the offense around Daniels this offseason, adding veteran wide receiver Deebo Samuel, trading for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and drafting offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. If those moves are enough to help elevate Daniels’ game and the Commanders past the Eagles in the NFC East race, you’d have to imagine he’ll be in the thick of the MVP conversation in 2025.

For nearly every other quarterback, entering the season with the fourth-best odds to win MVP is pretty high. But for Mahomes, it’s low. The Chiefs quarterback has either held the best or second-best odds to win MVP entering the season in each of the last four years. It’s no secret why. He’s a two-time MVP and has a third-place finish to his name in just seven seasons as a starting quarterback. Of course, Mahomes has led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl titles and two more Super Bowl appearances, etching himself as the best quarterback of his generation. A third MVP would only further solidify that claim.

After Burrow led the league in passing yards (4,918) and passing touchdowns (43) to go with an impressive passer rating (108.5) last season, it shouldn’t be a shock that he has one of the best odds to win MVP in 2025. Burrow will have the wide receivers who helped him put up those massive stats in 2024 back as well, with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins each receiving new deals this offseason. The question, though, will be whether the Bengals can get enough help from their defense in 2025. Reigning sack leader Trey Hendrickson is in the midst of a contract dispute as Cincinnati’s defense was the big reason why it missed the playoffs in 2024. If the Bengals miss the postseason again in 2025, it’d be tough to envision Burrow winning MVP as there have only been two occasions where a player on a non-playoff team has won MVP.

There are two players who have the best odds to win MVP in 2025, and they’re the two frontrunners from last season’s race. Jackson certainly put up a season that many thought was worthy of a third MVP win in 2024, throwing for 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions to go with 915 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. Those stats helped the Ravens make the playoffs for the fifth time in Jackson’s six seasons as a starting quarterback. With running back Derrick Henry being handed a new extension, the Ravens should have one of the best offenses in the league again, which should boost Jackson’s odds to win MVP.

Allen edged out Jackson for MVP last season by just a few votes to win the award for the first time in his career. He led the Bills to a fifth straight AFC East title in 2024, throwing for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions to go with 531 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. Allen also won MVP after losing Stefon Diggs in the previous offseason, with Khalil Shakir’s 821 receiving yards leading the team. It wouldn’t be a shock to see Allen back in the MVP hunt again in 2025 as he has three other top-five finishes in his career.



Check out all of our Daily Rankers .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share