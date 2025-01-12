National Football League
NFL Divisional Round odds: Lines, spreads for all 4 games
National Football League

NFL Divisional Round odds: Lines, spreads for all 4 games

Published Jan. 12, 2025 11:28 p.m. ET

The divisional round of the NFL playoffs is on the horizon. 

Let's check out the lines for each divisional-round game at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Jan 12.

(All times ET)

NFL Divisional Round Odds

ADVERTISEMENT

SATURDAY, JAN. 18

TEXANS @ CHIEFS (4:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Chiefs -8.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -440 favorites to win; Texans +340 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

COMMANDERS @ LIONS (8 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Lions -8.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Lions -520 favorites to win; Commanders +390 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY, JAN. 19

VIKINGS/RAMS @ EAGLES (2 p.m., NBC/Peacock)

Point spread: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Total scoring Over/Under: TBD

RAVENS @ BILLS (6:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+)

Point spread: Bills -1.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Ravens cover)
Moneyline: Bills -110 favorites to win; Ravens -110 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024-25 NFL Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Standings

2024-25 NFL Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Standings

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252025 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2025 NFL Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes