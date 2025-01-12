National Football League NFL Divisional Round odds: Lines, spreads for all 4 games Published Jan. 12, 2025 11:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The divisional round of the NFL playoffs is on the horizon.

Let's check out the lines for each divisional-round game at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Jan 12.

(All times ET)

NFL Divisional Round Odds

SATURDAY, JAN. 18

TEXANS @ CHIEFS (4:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Chiefs -8.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -440 favorites to win; Texans +340 underdogs to win

Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

COMMANDERS @ LIONS (8 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Lions -8.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)

Moneyline: Lions -520 favorites to win; Commanders +390 underdogs to win

Total scoring Over/Under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY, JAN. 19

VIKINGS/RAMS @ EAGLES (2 p.m., NBC/Peacock)

Point spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Total scoring Over/Under: TBD

RAVENS @ BILLS (6:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+)

Point spread: Bills -1.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Ravens cover)

Moneyline: Bills -110 favorites to win; Ravens -110 underdogs to win

Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

