NFL Divisional Round odds: Lines, spreads for all 4 games
The divisional round of the NFL playoffs is on the horizon.
Let's check out the lines for each divisional-round game at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Jan 12.
(All times ET)
NFL Divisional Round Odds
SATURDAY, JAN. 18
TEXANS @ CHIEFS (4:30 p.m., ESPN)
Point spread: Chiefs -8.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -440 favorites to win; Texans +340 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined
COMMANDERS @ LIONS (8 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Lions -8.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Lions -520 favorites to win; Commanders +390 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined
SUNDAY, JAN. 19
VIKINGS/RAMS @ EAGLES (2 p.m., NBC/Peacock)
Point spread: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Total scoring Over/Under: TBD
RAVENS @ BILLS (6:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+)
Point spread: Bills -1.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Ravens cover)
Moneyline: Bills -110 favorites to win; Ravens -110 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
5 Bold Predictions for NFL playoffs: Ravens-Eagles in Super Bowl LIX?
NFL Wild Card Parlay: Our experts make the picks and prop bets to win the weekend
Return of the Back: Why the demise of the RB was greatly exaggerated
-
Deion Sanders reportedly has 'strong interest' in Raiders head coaching job
'Home of the Chiefs!' The 5 toughest places to play this NFL postseason
'Dez Caught It': Looking back at infamous Cowboys-Packers game 10 years later
-
2024 NFL Wild Card expert picks, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028
Can a wild-card team win Super Bowl LIX? These 6 try to emulate '07 Giants, '20 Bucs
-
5 Bold Predictions for NFL playoffs: Ravens-Eagles in Super Bowl LIX?
NFL Wild Card Parlay: Our experts make the picks and prop bets to win the weekend
Return of the Back: Why the demise of the RB was greatly exaggerated
-
Deion Sanders reportedly has 'strong interest' in Raiders head coaching job
'Home of the Chiefs!' The 5 toughest places to play this NFL postseason
'Dez Caught It': Looking back at infamous Cowboys-Packers game 10 years later
-
2024 NFL Wild Card expert picks, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028
Can a wild-card team win Super Bowl LIX? These 6 try to emulate '07 Giants, '20 Bucs