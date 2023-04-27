National Football League
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell: Commanders sale likely finalized in May
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell: Commanders sale likely finalized in May

Published Apr. 27, 2023 8:19 p.m. ET

The sale of the Washington Commanders will likely be made official in the middle of next month, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told ESPN before Thursday night's NFL Draft.

Goodell said that "progress" has been made for Commanders owner Dan Snyder to officially sell the franchise.

Earlier this month, a group that includes part-Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris, Mitchell Rales and former NBA superstar Magic Johnson agreed to buy the franchise from Snyder for $6 million.

Snyder bought the Washington franchise in 1999 for $800 million. 

The Commanders are coming off an 8-8-1 season, missing out on the playoffs.

National Football League
Washington Commanders
