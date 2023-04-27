National Football League
National Football League
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell: Commanders sale likely finalized in May
Published Apr. 27, 2023 8:19 p.m. ET
The sale of the Washington Commanders will likely be made official in the middle of next month, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told ESPN before Thursday night's NFL Draft.
Goodell said that "progress" has been made for Commanders owner Dan Snyder to officially sell the franchise.
Earlier this month, a group that includes part-Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris, Mitchell Rales and former NBA superstar Magic Johnson agreed to buy the franchise from Snyder for $6 million.
Snyder bought the Washington franchise in 1999 for $800 million.
The Commanders are coming off an 8-8-1 season, missing out on the playoffs.
NFL Draft coverage from FOX Sports:
ADVERTISEMENT
- Jason McIntyre's mock draft: Colts pick Will Levis; how high does Jalen Carter go?
- Carmen Vitali & David Helman mock draft: Two trades up for QBs in top 3 shake things up
- Colin Cowherd's mock draft: Predicting top 10 picks
- FOX Sports football writers mock draft: Making all 31 first-round picks
- Greg Auman's mock draft: C.J. Stroud still No. 1, shakeup among top 10
- Carmen Vitali & David Helman mock draft: How do free agents affect projections?
- Rob Rang's prospect rankings, board: 100 best available players
- Positional rankings: QB, RB, WR, CB, EDGE, DT, G/C, OT
- Joel Klatt's Top 50 NFL Draft prospects
- Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's best NFL Draft prop bets and picks
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
share
NFL trending
-
2023 NFL Draft sleepers: Rob Rang's 10 favorite Day 2 and 3 prospects
2023 NFL odds: Will Jets find success with Aaron Rodgers? How to bet them
Aaron Rodgers explains how he left Packers and joined Jets
-
NFL mock draft: Three QBs in top four; where do Bijan Robinson, Jalen Carter land?
'I'm not going to buy it:' Joel Klatt on C.J. Stroud's perceived draft slide due to S2 score
Titans finalize last piece of NFL’s next pricey stadium
-
From Deion Sanders to Sauce Gardner, NFL Draft fashion evolves over time
Picking 1 ideal NFL Draft first-round prospect for every NFC North team
C.J. Stroud to Texans at No. 2 tops five bold draft predictions for AFC South
NFL trending
-
2023 NFL Draft sleepers: Rob Rang's 10 favorite Day 2 and 3 prospects
2023 NFL odds: Will Jets find success with Aaron Rodgers? How to bet them
Aaron Rodgers explains how he left Packers and joined Jets
-
NFL mock draft: Three QBs in top four; where do Bijan Robinson, Jalen Carter land?
'I'm not going to buy it:' Joel Klatt on C.J. Stroud's perceived draft slide due to S2 score
Titans finalize last piece of NFL’s next pricey stadium
-
From Deion Sanders to Sauce Gardner, NFL Draft fashion evolves over time
Picking 1 ideal NFL Draft first-round prospect for every NFC North team
C.J. Stroud to Texans at No. 2 tops five bold draft predictions for AFC South