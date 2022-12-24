National Football League NFL Christmas Eve: Top viral moments from Seahawks-Chiefs, Vikings-Giants, more 4 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Christmas comes early for NFL fans with an 11-game slate on Christmas Eve! Amid frigid temperatures across the country, the Seahawks hope to keep their playoff hopes alive against the heavily favored Chiefs in Kansas City, while the Bills take on the Bears in the Windy City and the Vikings host the Giants in another matchup with big postseason implications.

Later, Gardner Minshew attempts to step up in place of the injured Jalen Hurts and lead the Eagles to an NFC East-clinching win over the Cowboys in Dallas before the Raiders take on the Steelers to mark the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception — and celebrate the life of the late Franco Harris.

Here are the top trending and viral moments from across the NFL on Christmas Eve!

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Terry Bradshaw remembers Franco Harris

Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

FOX analysts react to early Dak Prescott pick-six

Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs

You're a mean one, Mr. Smith-Schuster!

Juju Smith-Schuster went all out pregame with a Grinchy costume that would make even the dastardly Whoville outcast himself smile.

Shirtless in Seattle

It's nearing single digits in Kansas City as we approach kickoff. The Seahawks don't mind.

Mahomes with an INCREDIBLE touchdown, social media reacts!

About those shirtless Seahawks…

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots

Robert Kraft's classy gesture

Patriots fan Jerry Edmund earned praise after the end of New England's heartbreaking loss in Las Vegas last week as video of Edmund's calm response to a Raiders fan berating him went viral. Patriots owner Robert Kraft saw the video and invited Edmond to be a guest of honor in his suite for Saturday's game against the Bengals.

Grinch sighting in Foxborough!

Side-step in the end zone!

Good microcosm of the Patriots right now…

Patriots rallying late!

Cincinnati was up 22-0, but New England has scored 18 unanswered to bring the game within one score.

Bengals hang on

New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings

The perfect last-minute Christmas gift!

All white in Minnesota

No snow on the ground in the Vikings' indoor stadium, but still a whiteout up north:

Cardiac Hockenson!

PATRICK PETERSON WORLD CUP INTERCEPTION CELEBRATION

Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates would be proud of this penalty kick form from Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson after Peterson picked off a pass from Daniel Jones.

Vikings block punt, Brian Daboll shocked

This guy is not amused either and looks to be experiencing some big deja vu.

Minnesota's new single-season receiving yards leader, on the other hand…

Death, Taxes, Vikings in one-score games

Justin Jefferson MVP chants!

Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers

Warm-up dance!

Of course, this is how Jamaal Williams stayed warm amid frigid temperatures in Carolina.

HOW many yards?!?

Carolina has surpassed 200 rushing yards in the first half for the first time in franchise history.

Brian Burns' alter ego!

It's all Panthers against Detroit as Brian Burns does his best superhero impression after a big sack on Jared Goff.

Panthers fans love it!

Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens

Williams has the right idea

Damarion Williams is a rookie defensive back from Miami. He knew where he wanted to be pregame in freezing Baltimore conditions.

A lead helps with the cold!

Ravens up 14-3 and this fan could not be happier, even in the cold.

Arthur Smith is not happy

Ravens clinch on Christmas Eve!

With the Browns' and Patriots' losses, the Ravens are celebrating more than just the holidays this weekend after their win over the Falcons.

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

Titans team turnover celly!

New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett isn't cold!

Five degrees at kickoff with a wind chill of close to -20? No problem for the Browns star.

The Browns' social media admin, however …

Full-on ice bowl in Cleveland …

Nosebleeds, no problem!

Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears

Shoes to make Santa proud!

Bears fans are built different

Kyler Gordon picks off Josh Allen, Eddie Jackson loves it

Halftime concert in single-digit temps?

