National Football League Multiple teams interested in Colts QB Anthony Richardson; trade 'unlikely' Published Nov. 3, 2024 1:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Could Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson go from being benched to being traded?

According to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, multiple teams have reached out to inqure about a possible trade in the wake of the 22-year-old being benched for veteran Joe Flacco this week.

That said, a trade is still considered "unlikely" to come to fruition before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Richardson asked to be subbed out of a play in the Colts' Week 8 loss to the Houston Texans, which drew widespread criticism. Granted, head coach Shane Steichen didn't express that the aforementioned play was the reason for the benching, instead saying that he's not "giving up" on Richardson and that starting Flacco was in the team's "best interest," according to NFL.com.

Richardson, whom the Colts selected with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Florida, has totaled 958 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 57.2 passer rating this season, while completing an NFL-worst 44.4% of his passes in six games (Richardson missed two starts due to an oblique injury). He has also rushed for 242 yards and one touchdown.

The second-year quarterback appeared in just four games last season due to a head injury and later suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

Richardson is the second quarterback who was taken in the first five picks in 2023 to be benched this season, as former first overall pick Bryce Young was benched by Carolina after Week 2 before being put back under center in Week 8 after Andy Dalton suffered a thumb injury.

Indy plays Minnesota on Sunday Night Football in Week 9. The Colts are 4-4, good for second place in the AFC South.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Indianapolis Colts Anthony Richardson

share