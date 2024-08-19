National Football League Kirk Cousins' best moments: 'Captain Kirk' turns 36 Updated Aug. 19, 2024 9:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports Research

As the NFL season approaches with the preseason schedule underway, Kirk Cousins celebrated his 36th birthday on August 19th.

Cousins has been the face of two franchises in his career, owning several records for both the Commanders and Vikings. In 2024, he will be the face of the Falcons, looking to lead them to their first NFC South title since 2016.

Having experienced significant success throughout his career, FOX Sports Research decided to highlight the best moments of his 12 seasons in the NFL.

Let's take a look:

Top five moments of Kirk Cousins' career

"You like that!"

In what became a viral moment and arguably the most signature quote of his entire career, Cousins vehemently yelled "you like that!" at the camera on the walk back to the locker room after a huge win for the Commanders in 2015. Washington was down 24-0 to the Buccaneers in a Week 7 home game before Cousins engineered a comeback to lead them to a 31-30 victory. The phrase was in response to a local reporter who had been questioning Washington's decision to remain with Cousins as the starter after a rocky start to the season. He finished the game with a then-franchise record 33 completions for 317 pass yards, along with three touchdown passes and a rushing score.

Signs record-deal with Falcons

After setting several franchise records with the Commanders and Vikings, Cousins signed a four-year deal worth up to $180 million with the Falcons this past offseason. The deal included $100 million guaranteed, making him the 16th quarterback ever to reach that milestone in guaranteed money within a single contract. His $45 million annual average salary is also the 11th highest ever.

Largest comeback in NFL history

Arguably the most impressive accomplishment on this list, Cousins led the Vikings back from a 33-0 deficit at halftime to win 39-36 in overtime. It is the largest comeback win in NFL history, and the 39 points scored in the second half (and overtime) are the fifth most ever. Cousins threw for 460 yards, four touchdowns, and completed 34-of-54 passes in the Week 15 matchup in 2022. The Vikings finished 13-4 that season, and won the NFC North crown.

First career playoff win

In what is his only career playoff win, Cousins led the Vikings to a Wild Card playoff win over the Saints in overtime in the 2019 season. He recorded a 96.4 passer rating, throwing for 242 yards and a touchdown. The game was highlighted by two big throws, as he tossed a 43-yard bomb to Adam Thielen in overtime before throwing the game-winning touchdown to Kyle Rudoplh.

Senior season at Michigan State

Kirk Cousins is easily one of the greatest Spartans to ever play, and his senior season (2011) was one for the record books. He set the single-season school record for passing touchdowns (25) and led them to their first appearance ever in the Big Ten title game. In his five seasons as a Spartan, he went 4-1 against in-state rival Michigan, including four straight victories from 2008 to 2011. Cousins finished his career as Michigan State's all-time record holder in passing touchdowns (66), passing yards (9,131), completions (723), passing efficiency (146.1 rating), total offense (9,004 yards) and 200-yard passing games (26).

