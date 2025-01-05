Jay Glazer: 'Multiple teams' interested in trading for Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell
Kevin O'Connell and the Minnesota Vikings are 14-2 this season and a combined 34-16 with him as head coach, but could this season actually be his last in the Twin Cities?
On "FOX NFL Sunday," FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer reported that "multiple teams" are considering making Minnesota a trade offer for O'Connell, who's entering the final season of his contract and hasn't had negotiations with the franchise about an extension.
In O'Connell's first season, Minnesota went 13-4 and won the NFC North, followed by a 7-10 season that saw starting quarterback Kirk Cousins suffer a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 8.
There have been eight head-coaching trades in NFL history, the last one being the New Orleans Saints trading Sean Payton and a third-round draft pick to the Denver Broncos for a first- and second-rounder in 2023.
As for any theoretical O'Connell trade suitors, the Saints, New York Jets, Chicago Bears and New England Patriots have head-coaching vacancies.
Prior to being hired as Minnesota's head coach in 2022, the 39-year-old O'Connell, a former quarterback, was previously the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams (2020-21) and Washington (2019).
Minnesota has a road tilt against the Detroit Lions (14-2) on Sunday night. With a win, the Vikings would claim the NFC North division title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. A loss would make the Vikings the No. 1 NFC wild-card seed.
O'Connell has resurrected the career of quarterback Sam Darnold, who entered Week 18 with 4,153 passing yards, 35 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 106.4 passer rating, while completing 68.1% of his passes. Darnold entered the 2024 season with just 63 career passing touchdowns and having surpassed 3,000 passing yards just once (2019).
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
2024-25 NFL Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Standings
Chiefs stranded before Broncos game for 4 hours due to ice storm
Inside Drake Maye’s rookie year: ‘We're going to have that Tom Brady story again’
-
2025 Super Bowl odds: Chiefs take top spot as lone favorites, Chargers bolt
2024 Fantasy football: Redrafting the first five rounds
NFL's best free-agent signings of 2024: Sam Darnold, Saquon Barkley lead way
-
2024-25 NFL Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Standings
Chiefs stranded before Broncos game for 4 hours due to ice storm
Inside Drake Maye’s rookie year: ‘We're going to have that Tom Brady story again’
-
2025 Super Bowl odds: Chiefs take top spot as lone favorites, Chargers bolt
2024 Fantasy football: Redrafting the first five rounds
NFL's best free-agent signings of 2024: Sam Darnold, Saquon Barkley lead way