National Football League Ja'Marr Chase touchdown nets $117K for lucky bettor Updated Sep. 23, 2024 11:45 p.m. ET

Everyone loves parlays, but seldom do they hit. Especially ones that are calculated to be nearly 469-to-1.

But after Sunday night's slate of Week 3 games ended, one bettor needed Ja'Marr Chase to come up big for him on Monday night.

He placed a three-leg parlay, involving three different players to score the first touchdown of their respective games.

The first leg involved Amari Cooper scoring first in the Giants at Browns game at +700, and the second leg involved Jonathan Taylor scoring first in the Bears at Colts game at +500.

Both players did so, which means the bettor had a hefty cash-out option provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

His original bet of $250 netted him $11,536.92 if he decided to forgo his third leg, which was Chase to score the first touchdown in the Monday Night Football matchup between the Bengals and Commanders.

Instead, he let his bet ride, risking winning nothing if Chase didn't come through.

But Chase came through with flying colors.

Just over three minutes into the first quarter, Joe Burrow launched a 41-yard touchdown pass to Chase to put Cincinnati up 7-0.

With odds of +46805, this means the bettor won a whopping $117,262.50 through DraftKings Sportsbook.

Check out his reaction below.

Chase would go on to score again, finishing the game with six catches for 118 yards and two scores in a 38-33 loss for the Bengals.

