National Football League The Jaguars still have ample cap space. Here's how they should use it Published Jul. 11, 2024 5:33 p.m. ET

After exercising financial restraint in 2023, the Jaguars were one of the NFL's most active teams in free agency this spring.

They invested more than $123 million in contract value for defensive tackle Arik Armstead, wide receiver Gabe Davis, center Mitch Morse, cornerback Ronald Darby and defensive back Darnell Savage. They also extended a slew of their core players, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence and outside linebacker Josh Hines-Allen, who signed the two largest deals in franchise history.

Did the Jaguars give Trevor Lawrence his extension too soon?

But Jacksonville still has financial flexibility — should it choose to use it.

The Jaguars have $28.5 million in 2024 salary cap space remaining, seventh most in the NFL, according to overthecap.com. Of course, Jacksonville will need to have a buffer of cap room heading into the season for in-house spending, including for the practice squad, injured reserve, midseason additions and other procedural matters. It can also carry unused cap space after the upcoming season into 2025.

But the Jags have as much wiggle room as any club to add more players ahead of or during training camp. To close the gap with the reigning AFC South-champion Houston Texans, it's something coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke could seriously consider.

Here are a few names that make sense for Jacksonville before camp:

CB Stephon Gilmore

Previous team: Dallas Cowboys

2023 stats (17 games): 68 tackles, 13 PBUs, 2 INTs

The Jags have gone young at cornerback — they released Darius Williams as a cap casualty and selected corners Jarrian Jones and Deantre Prince in the draft — but Gilmore is an intriguing option this late in free agency. The former AP Defensive Player of the Year is 33 years old and not the player he once was, but he's still a starting-caliber player. He didn't miss a game for Dallas last year.

The 12-year veteran would give Jacksonville a reasonably priced, quality cornerback in a wide receiver-dominant AFC South.

WR Russell Gage

Previous team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2023 stats: injured

Best-case scenario for the Jaguars, first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr. lives up to the hype in Year 1, Christian Kirk returns to his pre-injury form and Davis makes a seamless transition into the offense, performing at a comparable (or better) level than he did with the Buffalo Bills. That would give Jacksonville a solid top three at the wide receiver position. But the NFL isn't always that simple, and more depth could be beneficial for Jacksonville. Its most noteworthy backup is Devin Duvernay, who had just four catches last season for the Baltimore Ravens. He's most valuable in the return game.

Gage, who missed the 2023 season with a knee injury, could be a low-risk, high-reward addition. A 2018 sixth-round pick, Gage has two 700-yard receiving seasons and can play inside or out.

S Justin Simmons

Previous team: Denver Broncos

2023 stats (15 games): 70 tackles, 8 PBUs, 3 INTs, 2 FF

After releasing Rayshawn Jenkins as a cap casualty, the Jags have some uncertainty at safety. If Savage, who signed a three-year, $21.5 million deal with Jacksonville, takes the nickel spot, the starting safety alongside Andre Cisco would go to Antonio Johnson, who had just three starts as a rookie last season.

It wouldn't hurt to bring in a veteran like Simmons, a Pro Bowler last season caught in a slow safety market. The former third-round pick has primarily been a free safety in his NFL career, but he has extensive experience in the box — 28.5% of his defensive snaps came there in 2023, according to Pro Football Focus — making him compatible with Cisco, who patrols the back end.

Edge Emmanuel Ogbah

Previous team: Miami Dolphins

2023 stats (15 games): 5.5 sacks, 20 tackles (3 for loss), 9 QB hits, 2 PBUs, FF, INT

Jacksonville added a needed interior force in Armstead during free agency, but the team doesn't have a proven rusher behind Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, who led NFL duos last season with 27.5 sacks. Third on the depth chart is currently Trevis Gipson, who has four sacks combined the past two seasons.

The 30-year-old Ogbah has 42.5 career sacks, including two nine-sack seasons.

LB Josh Woods

Previous team: Arizona Cardinals

2023 stats (11 games): 61 tackles (2 for loss), PBU, FF, QB hit

Foye Oluokun, who signed an extension this offseason, and former first-round pick Devin Lloyd man the inside linebacker spot for the Jaguars, but depth is lacking at the position. Backup Chad Muma, a former third-round pick, has started just four games in two seasons. Ventrell Miller, a fourth-round selection last year, missed his rookie season on injured reserve.

Woods, who started seven games for Arizona in 2023, has the experience on defense and special teams to justify a potential backup role in Jacksonville. He had a career-high 61 tackles last season.

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

