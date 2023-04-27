Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaguars LT Cam Robinson facing multi-game suspension for PEDs
Jaguars LT Cam Robinson facing multi-game suspension for PEDs

Published Apr. 27, 2023 4:14 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson is facing a multi-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the potential suspension is pending the result of a B sample.

Robinson could be suspended without pay for up to six games to start the season, according to league rules. Sports Illustrated was the first to report Robinson's pending punishment.

The possibility of being without Robinson for any length of time could affect the way Jacksonville approaches the 2023 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday evening. The Jaguars have the 24th overall pick, and offensive tackle already was considered one of their top needs along with pass rusher, cornerback and tight end.

Jacksonville lost right tackle Jawaan Taylor to Kansas City in free agency, leaving the team with Robinson and third-year pro Walker Little as starters. The Jags signed oft-injured veteran Josh Wells to a one-year deal earlier this month.

Robinson tore the meniscus in his right knee in mid-December 2022 and missed the final five games of the season, including two in the playoffs. Little, a second-round pick in 2021, filled in and played well.

Adding to the position in the draft seems like a no-brainer for an organization doing all it can to build around budding quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Robinson also is entering what most believe will be his final season in Jacksonville. He's due to count more than $22 million against the team's salary cap this year and next after signing a three-year, $52.75 million contract in 2022 that included $33 million guaranteed.

He was one of the few high-priced veterans whose contracts Jacksonville did not tweak in the offseason to create cap space. If Robinson is suspended, it would cost him roughly $900,000 a game in lost salary. He’s the highest-paid player on Jacksonville’s roster.

A second-round pick in 2017, Robinson has started 75 games over six seasons in Jacksonville.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

