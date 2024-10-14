Jags trading DL Roy Robertson-Harris to Seahawks for 2026 sixth-round pick
The Jacksonville Jaguars are sending standout defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris to the Seattle Seahawks, marking the first in-season trade of the 2024 campaign.
The reported deal will give the Jags a 2026 sixth-round draft pick for the 31-year-old Robertson-Harris, who first signed with the team in 2021 on a three-year, $23.4 million deal. He re-signed in 2023 on another three-year extension worth $30 million that was meant to keep him in Jacksonville through the 2026 season.
Robertson-Harris went undrafted out of UTEP in the 2016 NFL Draft but eventually signed with the Chicago Bears, where he dealt with multiple injuries throughout his first four years in the league.
The 6-foot-5, 290-pound defensive tackle has notched 2.0 sacks this season and seven total tackles. Seattle has struggled defensively in its past three games. The Seahawks are allowing 144.7 rushing yards per game (27th in the NFL).
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Tom Brady: Why Lions are among NFL's best, solution for Cowboys' slow starts
Cowboys' defense is abysmal, and what else we learned in Week 6
FOX Super 6 contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 6 picks
-
2024 NFL Bye Weeks: Schedule for all 32 teams
Don't look now, but Caleb Williams currently on historic pace for Bears
2024 NFL Thanksgiving Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch
-
How to watch NFL games: Live streaming, channels, free
-
Tom Brady: Why Lions are among NFL's best, solution for Cowboys' slow starts
Cowboys' defense is abysmal, and what else we learned in Week 6
FOX Super 6 contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 6 picks
-
2024 NFL Bye Weeks: Schedule for all 32 teams
Don't look now, but Caleb Williams currently on historic pace for Bears
2024 NFL Thanksgiving Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch
-
How to watch NFL games: Live streaming, channels, free