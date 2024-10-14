National Football League
Jags trading DL Roy Robertson-Harris to Seahawks for 2026 sixth-round pick
National Football League

Jags trading DL Roy Robertson-Harris to Seahawks for 2026 sixth-round pick

Published Oct. 14, 2024 4:59 p.m. ET

The Jacksonville Jaguars are sending standout defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris to the Seattle Seahawks, marking the first in-season trade of the 2024 campaign. 

The reported deal will give the Jags a 2026 sixth-round draft pick for the 31-year-old Robertson-Harris, who first signed with the team in 2021 on a three-year, $23.4 million deal. He re-signed in 2023 on another three-year extension worth $30 million that was meant to keep him in Jacksonville through the 2026 season.

Robertson-Harris went undrafted out of UTEP in the 2016 NFL Draft but eventually signed with the Chicago Bears, where he dealt with multiple injuries throughout his first four years in the league. 

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound defensive tackle has notched 2.0 sacks this season and seven total tackles. Seattle has struggled defensively in its past three games. The Seahawks are allowing 144.7 rushing yards per game (27th in the NFL).

