Green Bay Packers Is Aaron Rodgers part of the Packers' future? 1 hour ago

Is the end nearing for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers?

While the Packers have won their last two games, the latest victory coming against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, they have an uphill climb to make the NFC Playoffs. At 6-8, they're trailing the Washington Commanders (7-5-1) by two games for the third NFC Wild Card and have the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions ahead of them.

The Packers would be eliminated this week with a loss and a Washington win.

Rodgers and Green Bay agreed to a new three-year, $150.8 million contract in the offseason. However, they could trade the 39-year-old quarterback in the offseason if they miss the playoffs. In said scenario, they could turn to quarterback Jordan Love, who they traded up to select in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and has appeared in nine games (one start).

Skip Bayless, cohost of "Undisputed," contended on Tuesday that he thinks the Packers want to move on from Rodgers.

"So, this is a gut feeling from all I've heard, from what I see — I think they want out from under him sooner than later," Bayless said. "[Now] that's easier said than done. … The point [Monday] night was Aaron was back in his glory. He was having the grandest old time. He's the toast of Green Bay, Wisconsin, and he's back in business. And yet here we went again at the end of the game, he tried to signal to Christian Watson that, ‘I’m coming to you,' and Christian Watson did not get the memo. And then Aaron's gonna let everybody in the stadium know exactly what just happened."

On the other hand, fellow "Undisputed" cohost Shannon Sharpe thinks Rodgers is staying put because of his contract, and furthermore, he believes Rodgers has reason to be bullish about the team's future.

"If I'm Aaron Rodgers, I'm coming back because I like what I see," Sharpe said. "I got [a] nice running game. Both guys can run the football. Both guys can catch it, and these young receivers are growing up. Doubs looks good. Christian Watson, he looks like a major player. He looks like he can be a Pro-Bowl-type player. You still got Lazard. You got Tonyan, who will be another year removed from that surgery. Like I said, just get Bakhtiari and Jenkins back healthy. I like what I'm seeing."

Rodgers has totaled 3,093 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 92.3 passer rating, completing 64.9% of his passes this season. The 92.3 passer rating is the lowest rate of Rodgers' career since becoming Green Bay's full-time quarterback in 2008.

In the wake of Green Bay trading No. 1 wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason, its running game has led the way. Running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon have combined for 1,597 rushing yards this season. The Packers are averaging just 219.3 passing yards (16th in NFL) and 20.5 points (20th) per game.

