National Football League 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year odds: Micah Parsons favored; Garrett second Updated Sep. 9, 2024 11:50 p.m. ET

Micah Parsons has yet to win the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award, but bettors can back him as the current favorite in that spot.

The Dallas Cowboys' dynamic linebacker is at the top of the betting board at +550, slightly shorter than +600, which is where he sat in June.

But despite finishing second in DPOY voting twice, he has not quite been able to get over the hump to finish as the league's top vote-getter.

Could this year be the charm for him?

Here's a list of some of the favorites to win 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year via FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR*

Micah Parsons, Cowboys: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Myles Garrett, Browns: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Maxx Crosby, Raiders: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

T.J. Watt, Steelers: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Nick Bosa, 49ers: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Aidan Hutchinson, Lions: +1400 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Chris Jones, Chiefs: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Kyle Hamilton, Ravens: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Will Anderson Jr., Texans: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Danielle Hunter, Texans: +3200 (bet $10 to win $330 total)

Josh Hines-Allen, Jaguars: +3200 (bet $10 to win $330 total)



* odds as of 9/4/24

According to Pro Football Focus, in 2023, Parsons had 34 solo tackles, assisted in 16 and recorded 16 sacks.

"Micah has always been in that conversation about Defensive Player of the Year during the preseason, so I'm not surprised at all," "Speak" co-host Keyshawn Johnson said after the early lines were released during the summer.

A close second on the board is Myles Garrett at +700. He opened at +650 to win the award but has moved slightly just ahead of the season kicking off. Last season, the Browns' defensive end had 23 solo tackles, five assists and four forced fumbles (third in the NFL).

FOX Sports NFL reporter Henry McKenna wrote about Garrett's strengths: "There’s no edge defender that you can set and forget quite like Garrett. He does everything you could possibly want. He’s as big, quick, fast and strong as you could possibly need. He’s sort of old school: a true defensive end. And therefore, he doesn’t quite get as much love as Micah Parsons, who is a more versatile and flashy toy in Dallas. Garrett has also never had more than 16 sacks in a season, which is tough when we think of the truly great pass-rushers as logging 20 or more. But if you don’t think he’s the best in the NFL, you’re probably not watching him close enough. Garrett is reliable, productive and generally unstoppable."

Do the Cowboys have a Super Bowl-caliber defense this season?

Further down the board is Houston's Danielle Hunter at +3200.

In September, FOX Sports NFL writers ranked Hunter as the seventh-best NFL pass rusher heading into the 2024 season, and FOX Sports reporter Ben Arthur called him a "true pass-rush specialist."

"For as dominant as Hunter has been throughout his career, it feels like he’s slid under the radar a bit," Arthur wrote. "That should change in Houston, which boasts one of the NFL’s most hyped teams entering 2024 and is a legit Super Bowl contender. He joins the Texans — his hometown team — coming off a career-high 16.5 sacks in his age-29 season with the Minnesota Vikings and will now join forces with reigning AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr., one of the top young edge rushers in football."

Cowboys, Bucs & & Texans headline way-too-early NFL Playoff bracket predictions

Corners and safeties have scarcely been recipients over the years, as just 10 defensive have won the DPOY since 1971. Stephon Gilmore was the last winner while with the New England Patriots in 2019. And if the odds are any indication, that trend seems set to continue in 2024.

