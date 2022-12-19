National Football League NFL Week 15 top plays: Packers defeat Rams on Monday Night Football 49 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 15 of the NFL season came to a close with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers taking down the Baker Mayfield-led Los Angeles Rams 24-12 at Lambeau Field.

Rodgers got his ninth consecutive win on Monday Night Football, tying Drew Brees and Joe Montana for the third-longest streak by a starting QB.

Here were the top plays!

Green Bay Packers 24, Los Angeles Rams 12

Packers get early FG

After Los Angeles punted on the opening possession of the game, Green Bay took the ball into the red zone. However, Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd came up with a third down sack, forcing the Packers to kick a field goal.

Ouch!

After forcing another punt, the Packers got the ball into Rams territory, but then disaster struck. On first-and-10, Rodgers was unable to connect with wide receiver Allen Lazard and was intercepted by safety Taylor Rapp, who ran the ball back to the Rams' 32-yard line.

The Rams turned the turnover into a field goal.

Willpower

Green Bay put together an 11-play drive that ended in the end zone. Running back AJ Dillon powered through a series of defenders for an 8-yard score to cap off the drive, giving the Packers a 10-3 lead.

Rams get FG

Mayfield connected with wide receivers Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell on a pair of completions that combined for 25 yards and helped set up a 55-yard field goal from kicker Matt Gay.

Los Angeles trailed 10-6 at halftime.

Do it again

Green Bay came out of the break in style, scoring a touchdown on the opening possession of the second half.

The Rams appeared to get off the field on third down in the red zone before cornerback Jalen Ramsey was flagged for illegal contact. Two plays later, Dillon rushed for his second touchdown, giving the Packers a 17-6 lead.

GB in a groove

Green Bay forced a three-and-out and got right back to work on offense. A face-mask penalty on the punt put the ball on the Rams' 35-yard line for Rodgers & Co. On play six of the drive, Rodgers hooked up with running back Aaron Jones for a 7-yard touchdown.

The Packers took a 24-6 lead.

Staying in it

Running back Cam Akers led the way for the Rams en route to their first touchdown of the night. After the third-year back picked up 47 yards over four carries — and cornerback Jaire Alexander was called for a defensive chop block — Mayfield hit tight end Tyler Higbee for an 8-yard touchdown. That cut the Rams' deficit to 24-12.

Just a mess

On a third-and-13 from the Rams' 10-yard line, Mayfield was intercepted by cornerback Rasul Douglas — who then nearly turned the ball over on a lateral attempt.

Two plays later, Jones picked up 13 yards on the ground, but Ramsey ripped the ball away from the Packers running back, giving the Rams the ball back.

Ultimately, neither turnover led to a score, and the Packers won.

