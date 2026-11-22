The Chicago Bears held down their home turf with a win over the New Orleans Saints, and Tom Brady’s LFG Player of the Game was the trick-play master.

Brady chose Bears wide receiver Zavion Thomas to win the award after his performance. The pass-catcher played his part in the air and on the ground to help the Bears clinch another win and improve to 8-2.​

Thomas, a third-round rookie, carved up the Saints' defense on a trick play on first down, gaining 30 rushing yards and a first down as he nearly took an end around the distance. He also logged two catches for 56 yards.

When Brady asked the rookie how his stellar performance was, he wasted no time giving his coaches and teammates their flowers.

"It felt amazing, just knowing the preparation and stuff like that during the week that went into it. I appreciate my teammates and coaches for believing in me," Thomas told Brady during his LFG Player of the Game postgame interview.

Thomas' two receptions were pretty critical in the Bears' 21-10 victory, too. One was a 40-yard reception on a third-and-17. The other was a third-and-1 grab for a 16-yard gain that might have been the catch of the day across the NFL. On that grab, Thomas somehow kept his feet inbounds as he had to make a diving grab.

The big impact day from Thomas showed how he complements talented Bears wide receivers Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III in a talented receivers room.

Thomas credited his fellow Bears receivers with guiding him in his first year in the NFL.

"It's been amazing every day, just learning from them, helping me, piggybacking every time I got questions; I go to them. So just being surrounded by guys like that is a blessing," Thomas told Brady.

Thomas' production in Baton Rouge has translated well into his presence in the Bears’ offense. In two seasons with LSU, Thomas hauled in 64 receptions for 706 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

In head coach Ben Johnson’s second year at the helm, the Bears are sitting first in the NFC North and 8-2. Their record is the best 10-game start Chicago has had since 2006, the same year the Bears reached the Super Bowl.

Chicago rolls into Week 12 with an NFC North showdown as the Bears head to Detroit to face the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.