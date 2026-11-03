National Football League
Tom Brady Says Caleb Williams Is ‘Perfect’ Quarterback For Ben Johnson’s Offense
National Football League

Tom Brady Says Caleb Williams Is ‘Perfect’ Quarterback For Ben Johnson’s Offense

Published Nov. 3, 2026 5:17 p.m. ET

Tom Brady believes Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson were made for each other.

On Tuesday's edition of "The Herd with Colin Cowherd", after the Chicago Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks 34-17 less than 24-hours earlier, Brady said Williams is the ideal quarterback for Johnson’s creative offense.

"I think Caleb Williams is the perfect quarterback for that Ben Johnson offense because Ben likes to do things a little bit unconventionally," Brady said. 

Chicago hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Brady, meanwhile, heads to Foxborough that same day to call America's Game of the Week, Packers vs. Patriots, for FOX.

"Johnson uses his skill players as well as any coordinator in the league. So they're just doing unbelievable things," Brady added. "They attack everybody, and last night they're on their heels. They just don't know if it's inside run or outside run, or reverse or trick play, or short pass or deep pass or screen pass, they just have to read and react every time."

Chicago improved to 6-2 with a win that showed the offense’s firepower against one of the best defenses in the league. 

Williams completed 24 of 34 passes with one touchdown through the air while D’Andre Swift ran for three touchdowns. The Bears gained 363 yards against Seattle’s defense.

Brady said the variety kept Seattle off balance.

"With the speed of Luther Burden, with the speed of Caleb Williams, with the power of D’Andre Swift, they just had them on their heels the entire night," Brady said.

Tom Brady on Bears’ dominant win over Seahawks, Are they the best team in the NFL? | The Herd

Tom Brady on Bears’ dominant win over Seahawks, Are they the best team in the NFL? | The Herd
Tom Brady discusses the Chicago Bears’ 34-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks, and asks if Caleb Williams is leading the best team in the NFL.

Cowherd asked how hard it is for a young quarterback to fully trust a sharp coach, and Brady said it takes a couple of seasons.

"When you can volley ideas back and forth and volley back levels of comfort in certain plays, that’s when you really get to that mastery degree of quarterbacking," Brady said. "It’s almost like a pitcher-catcher relationship."

Brady pointed to Jared Goff's career as an example.

"Jared Goff 1.0 was at the Rams, where he was just listening to McVay. 2.0 was Ben Johnson … A new coordinator, and they start to develop a really cool rapport…It's so unique. And then Ben Johnson moves on, and then Jared Goff 3.0 is okay, this is now Jared Goff's offense."

Brady also credited the Bears’ defense, in particular new defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who was acquired from the Titans on Thursday and had a sack in his debut.

"Jeffery Simmons, you saw it last night, and just the spark that he provides to that pass rush of the Bears," Brady said. "If you get that interior pressure on a quarterback, you feel like the whole world is caving in on you."

Brady wrapped up with a warning: the Bears are not making things easy for opponents to come away with a victory, in all three phases.

"I think the Bears are as hot as ever, playing with as much confidence as ever on both sides of the ball," Brady said. "You’re going to have to play really well to beat the Bears, and you just can’t play one phase of the game to beat the Bears right now."

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings: Big Movement At Top With Undefeated Vikings' Loss

Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings: Big Movement At Top With Undefeated Vikings' Loss

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: Best Fits For Jonathan Taylor: Which 6 Teams Make The Most Sense For Colts RB?

    Best Fits For Jonathan Taylor: Which 6 Teams Make The Most Sense For Colts RB?

    NFL Trending Image: Overreaction Monday: Time For Cowboys To Make Big Changes? Bo Nix Is Mr. Clutch?

    Overreaction Monday: Time For Cowboys To Make Big Changes? Bo Nix Is Mr. Clutch?

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Fallout Week 8: Ravens Must Plan For A Future Without Lamar Jackson

    NFL Fallout Week 8: Ravens Must Plan For A Future Without Lamar Jackson

  2. NFL Trending Image: It’s Time For A Coaching Change In Dallas; Lions QB Jared Goff Silences The Noise

    It’s Time For A Coaching Change In Dallas; Lions QB Jared Goff Silences The Noise

    NFL Trending Image: Brady Returns: Tom Brady Set To Broadcast First Game At Gillette Stadium

    Brady Returns: Tom Brady Set To Broadcast First Game At Gillette Stadium

    NFL Trending Image: Lions' Jack Campbell Remains In The Hospital; Early Indications Positive On Neck Injury

    Lions' Jack Campbell Remains In The Hospital; Early Indications Positive On Neck Injury

  3. NFL Trending Image: Tom Brady’s Advice to Lions After Jack Campbell Stretchered Off With Neck Injury

    Tom Brady’s Advice to Lions After Jack Campbell Stretchered Off With Neck Injury

    NFL Trending Image: The Birds Get Blown Out: 3 Takeaways From The Commanders' Win Over The Eagles

    The Birds Get Blown Out: 3 Takeaways From The Commanders' Win Over The Eagles

    NFL Trending Image: Minnesota Suffers First Defeat: 3 Takeaways From The Lions' Win Over The Vikings

    Minnesota Suffers First Defeat: 3 Takeaways From The Lions' Win Over The Vikings

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: Best Fits For Jonathan Taylor: Which 6 Teams Make The Most Sense For Colts RB?
Best Fits For Jonathan Taylor: Which 6 Teams Make The Most Sense For Colts RB?
NFL Trending Image: Overreaction Monday: Time For Cowboys To Make Big Changes? Bo Nix Is Mr. Clutch?
Overreaction Monday: Time For Cowboys To Make Big Changes? Bo Nix Is Mr. Clutch?
NFL Trending Image: NFL Fallout Week 8: Ravens Must Plan For A Future Without Lamar Jackson
NFL Fallout Week 8: Ravens Must Plan For A Future Without Lamar Jackson
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Cowboys vs Colts on FOX One Watch Cowboys vs ColtsWatch Rams vs Commanders on FOX One Watch Rams vs CommandersWatch Giants vs Eagles on FOX One Watch Giants vs EaglesWatch Raiders vs 49ers on FOX One Watch Raiders vs 49ersWatch Cardinals vs Seahawks on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs SeahawksWatch Packers vs Patriots on FOX One Watch Packers vs Patriots
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes