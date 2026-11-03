Tom Brady Says Caleb Williams Is ‘Perfect’ Quarterback For Ben Johnson’s Offense

Tom Brady believes Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson were made for each other.

On Tuesday's edition of "The Herd with Colin Cowherd", after the Chicago Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks 34-17 less than 24-hours earlier, Brady said Williams is the ideal quarterback for Johnson’s creative offense.

"I think Caleb Williams is the perfect quarterback for that Ben Johnson offense because Ben likes to do things a little bit unconventionally," Brady said.

Chicago hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Brady, meanwhile, heads to Foxborough that same day to call America's Game of the Week, Packers vs. Patriots, for FOX.

"Johnson uses his skill players as well as any coordinator in the league. So they're just doing unbelievable things," Brady added. "They attack everybody, and last night they're on their heels. They just don't know if it's inside run or outside run, or reverse or trick play, or short pass or deep pass or screen pass, they just have to read and react every time."

Chicago improved to 6-2 with a win that showed the offense’s firepower against one of the best defenses in the league.

Williams completed 24 of 34 passes with one touchdown through the air while D’Andre Swift ran for three touchdowns. The Bears gained 363 yards against Seattle’s defense.

Brady said the variety kept Seattle off balance.

"With the speed of Luther Burden, with the speed of Caleb Williams, with the power of D’Andre Swift, they just had them on their heels the entire night," Brady said.

Tom Brady on Bears’ dominant win over Seahawks, Are they the best team in the NFL? | The Herd Tom Brady discusses the Chicago Bears’ 34-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks, and asks if Caleb Williams is leading the best team in the NFL.

Cowherd asked how hard it is for a young quarterback to fully trust a sharp coach, and Brady said it takes a couple of seasons.

"When you can volley ideas back and forth and volley back levels of comfort in certain plays, that’s when you really get to that mastery degree of quarterbacking," Brady said. "It’s almost like a pitcher-catcher relationship."

Brady pointed to Jared Goff's career as an example.

"Jared Goff 1.0 was at the Rams, where he was just listening to McVay. 2.0 was Ben Johnson … A new coordinator, and they start to develop a really cool rapport…It's so unique. And then Ben Johnson moves on, and then Jared Goff 3.0 is okay, this is now Jared Goff's offense."

Brady also credited the Bears’ defense, in particular new defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who was acquired from the Titans on Thursday and had a sack in his debut.

"Jeffery Simmons, you saw it last night, and just the spark that he provides to that pass rush of the Bears," Brady said. "If you get that interior pressure on a quarterback, you feel like the whole world is caving in on you."

Brady wrapped up with a warning: the Bears are not making things easy for opponents to come away with a victory, in all three phases.

"I think the Bears are as hot as ever, playing with as much confidence as ever on both sides of the ball," Brady said. "You’re going to have to play really well to beat the Bears, and you just can’t play one phase of the game to beat the Bears right now."