National Football League How ‘mighty’ Ladd McConkey has become WR1 for playoff-bound Chargers Published Dec. 31, 2024 3:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Editor’s note: This is the 17th installment of a season-long series on a breakout star from the past week of NFL action. The Week 17 winner: Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey.

Ladd McConkey can’t pinpoint a specific moment that showed him he could be a 1,000-yard receiver. The idea developed over time, starting in OTAs. But the chatter grew louder as the Chargers rookie approached the milestone.

One of those people talking was teammate Derwin James Jr., who’d been keeping track of McConkey's race to the mark all season. The star safety even reminded the 6-foot, 185-pound receiver of the milestone ahead of Los Angeles' Week 17 game against the Patriots.

"Don’t try to force anything, [like] ‘Oh, I need this, I need that,’" McConkey said of his approach. "Let it come to you, and that’s how I’ve always played. It’s done well for me."

ADVERTISEMENT

Well enough for him to not only reach the milestone, but also etch his name in franchise history.

McConkey set Chargers rookie records for both receptions and receiving yards in Sunday’s 40-7 rout of New England, which secured L.A.'s playoff spot. With a team-high eight receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns in the game, McConkey is up to 77 receptions for 1,054 yards for the year with one regular-season game left, surpassing Keenan Allen’s franchise rookie records of 71 catches for 1,046 yards that were set in 2013.

The 34th overall pick, McConkey has quickly become quarterback Justin Herbert's favorite target this season. He's the Chargers' leading receiver by 470 yards. Along with Brock Bowers, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., he's one of four rookies who have reached 1,000 receiving yards this year, a first in NFL history.

McConkey has had 50-plus receiving yards in nine straight games, tying Odell Beckham Jr. (2014) and fellow 2024 draftee Nabers for the longest such streak by a rookie since the 1970 merger, according to FOX Sports Research.

"He’s just such a tough player," Herbert said. "He has done such a great job of battling injuries and being out there for us. He’s a guy we trust on third down. Anytime we go out there, he’s a threat.

"All I have to do is get him the ball, and he makes my job so much easier."

Why McConkey was successful in Week 17

The second-round rookie had his way in the middle of the field against the Patriots.

McConkey caught all five of his targets for 65 yards in the center area, according to Pro Football Focus. That includes his 40-yard touchdown in the third quarter which was just inside the numbers.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones was lined up against McConkey on the play, in off-man coverage with outside leverage. But he didn’t have the safety help over the top that he seemed to anticipate and McConkey ran right up the seam for the easy score.

"He’s a baller," James said.

Against the Patriots, the former Georgia star also showed his feel for space, finding holes in New England’s defense. He had success a few times with whip routes, where the receiver sells an in-breaking route before exploding back outside.

It’s how he scored his six-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

"He’s so physically gifted, and he’s got a great understanding of defenses and how people play them," Herbert explained. "He finds ways to get open."

In Year 1, McConkey has been one of the NFL’s most dominant slot receivers. He’s second in receiving yards (706) and receiving touchdowns (5) and first in receiving EPA (plus-50.4) out of the alignment, according to Next Gen Stats, showing his effectiveness in the Chargers’ offense.

He had five catches for 79 yards and one of his touchdowns out of the slot against the Patriots, per NGS. He was lined up inside for seven of his 10 targets.

"He’s a mighty man," coach Jim Harbaugh said. "He’s a football player."

And one who appears destined for many more 1,000-yard seasons.

Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share