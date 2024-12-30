National Football League Giants snap losing streak, plus 10 more incredible stats from Week 17 Updated Dec. 30, 2024 12:12 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports Research

The seventeenth week of the NFL is nearly in the books, with just one game left to play. Several players had incredible performances, along with surprising results from multiple teams.

Arguably the best performance came from Drew Lock and the Giants. New York entered the game on a 10-game losing streak, which was the longest in franchise history. They were 0-8 at MetLife Stadium, and had only recorded three passing touchdowns in those eight contests. But on Sunday? Lock managed to throw three touchdowns against the Colts in the first half alone.

He finished the game with 309 yards on 17-of-23 passing with four pass touchdowns and one rushing score, becoming the first Giants quarterback to have 300 pass yards, four passing scores and a rushing touchdown since Eli Manning in 2014. Lock and Manning are the only Giants signal callers to accomplish that in the Super Bowl era (since 1966).

This was also the first time all season that New York led at home after the first quarter. Lock had a lot of help from Malik Nabers, who had seven catches for 171 yards and two scores. He and Tyrone Tracy Jr. became the third pair of rookie teammates each with at least 1,000 scrimmage yards in the same season, joining New Orleans’ Reggie Bush and Marques Colston (2006) and the Dallas Texans’ Abner Haynes and Johnny Robinson (1960).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Giants weren't the only team to have incredible performances from this weekend. FOX Sports Research broke down ten more eye-opening nuggets for you. Let's take a look:

1. Chiefs keep cruising

With their 15th win of the season, Kansas City set a franchise record for wins in a single season. Andy Reid has now coached a team that clinched the No. 1 seed in their conference seven times in his career— tying Bill Belichick for the most No. 1 seeds by a head coach ever. Having done so on Christmas Day, this was just the fifth instance in NFL history that a team clinched the No. 1 seed on December 25th— and the first since the 2017 Eagles.

This was the fourth time in the Patrick Mahomes era that the Chiefs have clinched the top seed. Prior to his arrival, K.C. had clinched the No. 1 seed just twice in franchise history (1995, 1997). Including the playoffs, they've won 10 straight home games and will play their next one in the AFC Divisional Round.

If they win that game, Mahomes will record his 11th career playoff win at home— which will break a tie with Peyton Manning and Joe Montana for the second-most ever (Tom Brady- 21).

Takeaway: With a bye locked up, Kansas City is still the favorite to come out of the AFC. But don't tell that to Baltimore or Buffalo.

2. Here come the Vikings

Minnesota's season has truly been magical. With the win over Green Bay this week, they improved to 14-2 on the season and will clinch the division and No. 1 seed with a win against Detroit next week. Below are several nuggets that contextualize just how incredible their 2024 campaign has been:

Kevin O'Connell is the first head coach to win 14+ games in a season with a quarterback who is in his first year with the team; this also makes Sam Darnold the first quarterback ever to win 14+ games in his first season with a team.

Vikings have recorded their ninth straight win, their longest in-season win streak since 1975.

Sam Darnold is now up to 35 pass touchdowns this season, passing Brett Favre (2009) for the most by a quarterback in his first season as a Viking.

Vikings have now recorded a takeaway in each of their first 16 games to start a season for the first time since 1992; that is tied for the longest streak to begin a season in franchise history.

Takeaway: Next Sunday's matchup between the Lions and Vikings will be electric. But can Minnesota get it done?

3. Saquon makes history

For the entire second half of the season, everyone has been discussing whether or not Saquon Barkley can reach the 2,000-yard mark. Well, he finally did it in Week 17 against the Cowboys. Barkley is now the ninth player in NFL history to reach that milestone, and only needs 101 yards to break the single-season record held by Eric Dickerson:

Eric Dickerson (1984): 2,105

Adrian Peterson (2012): 2,097

Jamal Lewis (2003): 2,066

Barry Sanders (1997): 2,053

Derrick Henry (2020): 2,027

Terrell Davis (1998): 2,008

Chris Johnson (2009): 2,006

Saquon Barkley (2024): 2,005

O.J. Simpson (1973): 2,003

He also passed Jamal Anderson for the most rushing yards in the second half of games in a single season since at least 1991. The Penn State product is now up to 1,245 rushing yards in the second half this season, while Anderson had 1,133 yards in 1998. Whether Barkley plays or not next week, what he's done this year has been remarkable. Philadelphia also clinched the NFC East title for the fourth time in past eight seasons.

Takeaway: Saquon's 2024 season is a reminder of two things: the running back position is still ultra-important, and a change of scenery can lead to career-changing success for any player.

4. Joe Brrrrrr!

Last week we said Joe Burrow is arguably playing like the best quarterback in the NFL. It's time to remove "arguably" from that sentence. The former Heisman winner has thrown three touchdowns in eight consecutive games, becoming the fourth player in NFL history to achieve that feat— joining Tom Brady (10 in 2007), Andrew Luck (eight in 2018) and Peyton Manning (eight in 2004).

Against the Broncos, he recorded his seventh career game with 400+ pass yards and three passing scores. The only players with more such games before turning 30 years old are Dan Marino and Mahomes (each had nine). His play during the month of December is unprecedented, as he's the first quarterback ever to throw for over 1,500 yards with 15 touchdowns and a 75% completion rate within a calendar month.

Lastly, Burrow has 10 games with 250+ pass yards and three pass touchdowns this season— the fourth player in NFL history to have 10+ such games in a season. The other three? Mahomes in 2018 (10), Peyton Manning in 2013 (11) and Tom Brady in 2007 (10). All three of them won the MVP that season.

Takeaway: Joe Burrow is doing everything he can to sneak Cincinnati into the playoffs. And hopefully it happens, because he's been absolutely stellar this year.

5. Rookie pass-catchers thriving

Four rookies have reached 1,000 receiving yards this season— Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr., Ladd McConkey, and Brock Bowers— setting the record for the most 1,000-yard rookie pass-catchers in a season in NFL history (the 2021 and 2014 season each had three). Nabers and Thomas Jr. (LSU) along with McConkey and Bowers (Georgia) became the second and third rookie duos from the same college to have 1,000 receiving yards in the same season. They joined Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson (Ohio State), who were the first rookie duo to achieve that mark back in 2022. Below are a few nuggets that highlight how prolific these rookies have been this year:

Brian Thomas Jr. now has 10 games with at least 75 receiving yards, breaking a tie for the most such games by a rookie in the Super Bowl era; he was tied with Justin Jefferson , Odell Beckham Jr., Anquan Boldin, and Terry Glenn.

Brian Thomas Jr. is one of four rookies in the Super Bowl era to post over 1,100 receiving yards (1,179) and 10 receiving touchdowns (10) in a season; the only others were Odell Beckham Jr., Ja'Marr Chase and Randy Moss.

Malik Nabers is the fifth rookie in NFL history with 100 catches and 1000 yards, joining Anquan Boldin (2003), Jaylen Waddle (2021), Puka Nacua (2023), Brock Bowers (2024), and Malik Nabers (2024).

Malik Nabers is the first rookie in Giants history to record 100+ receptions in a season.

Ladd McConkey has set the Chargers rookie single-season records for catches (77) and receiving yards (1,054).

Ladd McConkey and Malik Nabers have had 50+ receiving yards in each of their last nine games played, tying Odell Beckham Jr. for the longest such streak by a rookie since the 1970 merger.

Takeaway: The above list doesn't even include Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze. Expect to see more and more receivers taken in the first round of the NFL Draft.

6. Brock Bowers breaks record

Not too much of a surprise here as he's been inching closer and closer to this record every week, but Brock Bowers breaking the rookie tight end single-season record for receiving yards still deserves recognition. With his seven catches for 77 yards against the Saints, he is now up to 108 receptions for 1,144 receiving yards on the season. He broke Mike Ditka's record of 1,076 receiving yards, while his 108 receptions are the most by a rookie ever— regardless of position.

Takeaway: Bowers might be the best pass-catching tight end in the league. It's going to be awesome to see what he does in 2025.

7. Monstrous Myles

With his two sacks against the Dolphins, Myles Garrett is now up to 14 sacks on the year— tied with Trey Hendrickson for the most in the league this season. But hitting the 14-mark also put him in a class of his own. Garrett has now had 14+ sacks in four consecutive seasons, the first player ever to do that since sacks became an official stat in 1982. The Texas A&M product has also had 10+ sacks in seven of his first eight seasons, with only Hall of Famer Reggie White having more (eight). He's also the only player to have 500+ quarterback pressures in the Next Gen Stats era.

Takeaway: Garrett is a generational talent that doesn't get talked about enough due to Cleveland's lack of success. He might just break the all-time sack record at this rate.

8. Can't stop Jayden

Jayden Daniels has been extraordinary this season, and leading the Commanders to their 11th win of the season in overtime against the Falcons on Sunday night. This is Washington's first 11-win season since 1991 (won 14 games that season). Daniels now has 3,530 pass yards, 864 rush yards, 25 pass touchdowns, and six rushing scores on the year. Those 864 are the most by a rookie quarterback in a single-season in NFL history. He is now the first rookie quarterback in NFL history with 10+ wins, 30+ total touchdowns and 4,000+ total yards.

And with back-to-back comeback wins of 10+ points, he is just the fifth rookie quarterback to accomplish that since 1950 and the first since Andrew Luck in 2012. His 12 touchdown passes in the fourth quarter/OT are the most of any rookie in a single season since 1991, and is one of just four players with 10+ passing scores in the fourth quarter/OT in that span (Peyton Manning, Derek Carr, Gardner Minshew).

Takeaway: This guy is the future of the NFL, and Washington looks like they have a possible MVP in years to come.

9. Colts see spark in offense

Despite being upset by the Giants, the Colts offense has shown signs of positivity in the past few weeks— scoring over 30 points and over 440+ total net yards in back-to-back games. Much of that has to do with Jonathan Taylor, who recorded his third straight game with 100+ rushing yards. He finished the day with 125 rushing yards and two rushing scores, while Alec Pierce had 125 receiving yards and Michael Pittman had 109 of his own.

Both the receivers caught a touchdown as well, making them the first trio in franchise history to have one player rush for 125+ yards, while the other two had 100+ receiving yards— and all three players score. When you remove touchdowns from that equation, the last trio to do that for the Colts was Edgerrin James, Reggie Wayne and Dallas Clark.

Takeaway: Indianapolis has several offensive pieces that can foster long-term success. But Chris Ballard and Co. will need to shape up the defense through the draft and free agency for a better 2025.

10. McKee has fun debut

It's always fun to see backup quarterbacks thrive, but it's rare to see the third-stringer have significant success. With Jalen Hurts being out this week and Kenny Pickett playing well enough to sit in the third quarter, Tanner McKee got his shot this Sunday against Dallas. The Stanford product finished three-of-four for 54 yards and two touchdown passes. Yes, that's correct— he threw four passes with two of them going for seven. He became the first player in the NFL Draft era (since 1936) to have multiple touchdown passes in his NFL debut while attempting five or fewer passes. You love to see it.

Takeaway: Despite losing to the Commanders last week, the Eagles are so good that McKee was able to accomplish such a feat. Nobody wants to see them in the playoffs.

Â

share